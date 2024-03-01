Is there going to be a cut at the 2024 Cognizant Classic? Tournament’s format explored

The 2024 Cognizant Classic in the Palm Beaches kicked off on Thursday, February 29, with Chad Ramey and S.H. Kim taking an early lead.

The Cognizant Classic will have a traditional 36-hole cut, unlike the few signature events. The event has a field of 144 players, and about half of the golfers and ties after Friday's round will make the cut this week.

Last year's runner-up Eric Cole was the worst performer of the day after he shot 7-over 78 and will have to do much work to make it to the weekend. Last week's runner-up, Sami Valimaki, will also have to pull his socks if he wants to make the cut at the Cognizant Classic. Currently, he is placed in T141 after shooting 4-over 75.

Two groups are yet to complete their first round of the Cognizant Classic as Thursday's play was suspended due to darkness. The purse size for the event is $9 million, and the winner will receive $1.6 million and 500 FedEx Cup points this week.

Who is in the bottom half of the Cognizant Classic 2024?

Here are the players who are below the cutline at the Cognizant Classic 2024 after the first round:

T95. Tyler Duncan: E

T95. Alex Smalley: E

T95. Nick Hardy: E

T95. Zach Johnson: E

T95. Davis Riley: E

T95. Akshay Bhatia: E

T95. Adrien Dumont de Chassart: E

T95. Jorge Campillo: E

T95. Ben Griffin: E

T95. Taylor Montgomery: E

T95. Jeff Overton: E

T95. Brendon Todd: E

T95. Joel Dahmen: E

T95. Lee Hodges: E

T95. Russell Henley: E

T95. Rickie Fowler: E

T95. Sungjae Im: E

T95. Scott Stallings: E

T95. Vincent Norrman: E

T95. Aaron Baddeley: E

T95. Padraig Harrington: E

T95. Carl Yuan: E

T95. Robert Garrigus: E

T95. Thorbjørn Olesen: E

T95. Fred Biondi: E

T95. Rasmus Højgaard: E

T121. Sam Stevens: +1

T121. Matti Schmid: +1

T121. Kevin Streelman: +1

T121. Paul Barjon: +1

T121. Mac Meissner: +1

T121. Braden Shattuck: +1

T121. Pierceson Coody: +1

T128. Ryan Palmer: +2

T128. Thomas Detry: +2

T128. Patton Kizzire: +2

T128. Robby Shelton: +2

T128. Justin Lower: +2

T128. Alejandro Tosti: +2

T134. Dylan Wu: +3

T134. Brandt Snedeker: +3

T134. Michael Kim: +3

T134. Brandon Wu: +3

T134. Matt Kuchar: +3

T134. Nicholas Lindheim: +3

T134. Patrick Fishburn: +3

T141. Sami Välimäki: +4

T141. Chase Johnson: +4

143. Kevin Kisner: +6

144. Eric Cole: +7