Is golfer Elsa Diaz related to Sara Diaz? Exploring the relationship between the two

Elsa Diaz is quickly rising the ranks in the golfing world and is making a move for the iconic LPGA Tour. However, her meteoric rise has been possible due to her exceptionally talented sister who also works as her manager.

Sara and Elsa Diaz grew up together and had an equal love for golf from a young age. The Diaz sisters have been close since then and have a fruitful relationship between them. Their father Alfonzo Diaz introduced them to golf specifically for the First Tee competitions in San Antonio.

Both Elsa and Sara quickly climbed up the youth amateur ranks and developed a great understanding between them. Now, Elsa Diaz works as a professional golfer while making a move for the LPGA Tour. On the other hand, Sara is involved in many other endeavours, including helping the Latinos on the PGA Tour.

The Diaz sisters were born in the United States but spent their childhood in Mexico. This enabled both of them to be bilingual and Sara has greatly benefited from that.

Elsa Diaz feels grateful for the contribution of her sister in her life and believes she’s the perfect person for her managerial job.

“I feel like we fit in the roles very well, with Sara being my older sister, she has always taken care of me,” Elsa said.

Elsa added via ouresquina.com:

“And Sara understands the Latin culture very well. When I look at PGA Tour, I think, of course, you need Sara. She’s perfect for it.”

Sarah and Elsa Diaz share great understanding on and off the course

Mutual understanding between an athlete and the manager is extremely vital for the smooth functioning of every business endeavour around them. Both the sisters understand each other’s vision and make changes or adjustments to accommodate that, especially Elsa's vision to play on the LPGA Tour.

Elsa speaks about the same and applauds her sister for being flexible to her various needs. Their shared time in Mexico helped them develop a mutual sense of respect and admiration for each other.

“Whatever I am going through emotionally or physically, she always changes our course,” Elsa said.

“If I need a little more help or more time, she will adjust to that. I don’t know how other player/agent relationships are, but for Sara to do that for me is something that is very valuable for a professional golfer,” Elsa added.