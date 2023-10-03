Is golfer Jackson Byrd related to Jonathan Byrd? Exploring the relationship between the two

16-year-old Jackson Byrd has found his love for golf, often having a front-row seat to Jonathan Byrd's stellar golf performances.

Not only did he find his interest in golf, but he also stepped up to the plate to become one of the most talented amateur golfers to step up to the course.

Jackson Byrd's father is Jonathan Byrd, who is a five-time PGA Tour winner and the 2002 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year winner. Needless to say, golf runs in the family, and now Jackson is following in his father's footsteps to become a pro golfer.

Speaking about watching his father play, Jackson said:

“It’s really cool because I mean obviously, I mean he’s my biggest role model, in terms of like the person that he is and how great of a golfer he is. My whole family is really supportive, and it’s really fun that I’m doing well and just trying to make him proud."

Jackson Byrd has already begun catching the eye of several in the golf community, winning the AJGA’s Matthew NeSmith Junior Championship in August in his first AJGA start.

Jonathan Byrd expresses his pride in son Jackson Byrd's newfound golf talent

Jackson Byrd grew up around golf from a very young age and started taking it seriously at the age of 8. After he began playing tournaments, he finally beat his father, Jonathan Byrd, three years ago.

Speaking about the youngster's talent, Jonathan said:

“I knew that day would come but it came a lot faster than I hoped it would. He’s a better driver of the golf ball than me, hits it farther and at times a better iron player. He’s got all the tools."

While Jackson is already setting up his path to success, Jonathan has made it clear that it is important for him to get more experience and always remember to work hard.

He added:

"But there’s a lot of talented players out there and it’s tough to make it. He’s watched me and seen the good, the bad and the ugly of professional golf. That experience of growing up around Tour pros (such as Zach Johnson and Keith Mitchell) has got to count for something.”

Needless to say, Jackson Byrd has a bright future ahead of him, which the golf community will see as he improves over the years.