Is Joe LaCava caddying for LPGA star Nelly Korda this weekend? 

Joe LaCava will carry Nelly Korda's bag at LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup scheduled to take place this week. LaCava has a tight-knit schedule even though his boss is on the couch these days. He had caddied for Steve Stricker at the 2023 Zurich Classic and then joined Patrick Cantlay at the Wells Fargo Championship.

Tiger Woods is not playing in the tournaments due to his leg injury, so LaCava is caddying for other golfers. He will be Cantlay's full-time caddie. However, the current World No. 4 is sitting at home and preparing for the PGA Championship, while LaCava traveled to New Jersey to caddy for Nelly Korda.

Korda's full-time caddie Jason McDede is at home to spend time with his wife and newly born baby. He will join her at the next event.

The Golf Channel contributor Amy Rogers confirmed the news on her Twitter account with the caption:

"Nelly Korda has Joe LaCava on the bag this week at the Founders Cup. I’m told this is a one week arrangement and that her regular caddie Jason McDede is expected to be back on the bag for Korda’s next event."

Fans flocked to the comments section to discuss Nelly Korda's new caddie for a match. They wrote:

"Given Tiger is semi-retired he is a free agent, sure Tiger has given him his blessings."

"Nelly is lucky to have Joe LaCava caddie for her. She can win again!!!"

"Great talents"

"wow"

When will Nelly Korda start the tournament?

Nelly Korda paired up with Lydia Ko and Hannah Green for the 2023 LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup first round on May 11. She will start with a game at 8:21 am ET on the first hole.

Julieta Granade will be starting the tournament at 7:15 am ET alongside Mina Harigae and Ryann O'Toole on the first hole while Broote Law, Madelene Sagstrom, and Linnea Strom will start on the 10th hole.

Here's a complete schedule of LPGA's Cognizant Founders Cup round 1:

Hole 1

7:15 am ET: Julieta Granada, Mina Harigae, Ryann O'Toole

7:26 am ET: Maria Fassi, Jenny Shin, Elizabeth Szokol

7:37 am ET: Daniela Darquea, Stephanie Kyriacou, Xiaowen Yin

7:48 am ET: Alison Lee, Brittany Lincicome, Azahara Munoz

7:59 am ET: Laura Davies, Georgia Hall, Megan Khang

8:10 am ET: Jennifer Kupcho, Patty Tavatanakit, Atthaya Thitikul

8:21 am ET: Hannah Green, Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda

8:32 am ET: Paula Creamer, Andrea Lee, Yu Liu

8:43 am ET: Sung Hyun Park, Bailey Tardy, Chanettee Wannasaen

8:54 am ET: Esther Henseleit, Frida Kinhult, Jeongeun Lee

9:05 am ET: Haeji Kang, Marissa Steen, Kelly Tan

9:16 am ET: Hyo Joon Jang, Luna Sobron, Mariajo Uribe

12:15 pm ET: Brittany Altomare, Jaravee Boonchant, Pavarisa Yoktuan

12:26 pm ET: Wei-Ling Hsu, Lauren Stephenson, Charlotte Thomas

12:37 pm ET: Minami Katsu, Alexa Pano, Mel Reid

12:48 pm ET: Annie Park, Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Albane Valenzuela

12:59 pm ET: Na Rin An, Angel Yin, Ruoning Yin

1:10 pm ET: Carlota Ciganda, Gaby Lopez, Hae-Ran Ryu

1:21 pm ET: Ariya Jutanugarn, Sei Young Kim, Anna Nordqvist

1:32 pm ET: Cristie Kerr, Stacy Lewis, Paula Reto

1:43 pm ET: Ines Laklalech, Maude-Aimee Leblanc, Lucy Li

1:54 pm ET: Perrine Delacour, Gina Kim, Polly Mack

2:05 pm ET: Sofia Garcia, Roberta Liti, Alison Walshe

2:16 pm ET: Haru Nomura, Kum-Kang Park, Ellinor Sudow

Hole 10

7:15 am ET: Bronte Law, Madelene Sagstrom, Linnea Strom

7:26 am ET: Amanda Doherty, Caroline Inglis, Jennifer Song

7:37 am ET: Matilda Castren, Yu-Sang Hou, Dewi Weber

7:48 am ET: Min Lee, Maddie Szeryk, Gabriella Then

7:59 am ET: Gemma Dryburgh, In-Kyung Kim, So Yeon Ryu

8:10 am ET: Eun-Hee Ji, A Lim Kim, Cheyenne Knight

8:21 am ET: Jodi Ewart Shadoff, Ally Ewing, Moriya Jutanugarn

8:32 am ET: Aditi Ashok, Ashleigh Buhai, Lizette Salas

8:43 am ET: Sarah Kemp, Pernilla Lindberg, Wichanee Meechai

8:54 am ET: Celine Borge, Karis Davidson, Stephanie Meadow

9:05 am ET: Dani Holmqvist, Linnea Johansson, Samantha Wagner

9:16 am ET: Ruixin Liu, Morgane Metraux, Kiira Riihijarvi

12:15 pm ET: Pornanong Phatlum, Jasmine Suwannapura, Emma Talley

12:26 pm ET: Chella Choi, Lauren Hartlage, Sarah Schmelzel

12:37 pm ET: Yuna Nishimura, Valery Plata, Sophia Schubert

12:48 pm ET: Jennifer Chang, Jessica Korda, Lindsey Weaver

12:59 pm ET: Grace Kim, Xiyu Lin, Yuka Saso

1:10 pm ET: Nasa Hataoka, Jin Young Ko, Lilia Vu

1:21 pm ET: Celine Boutier, Minjee Lee, Lexi Thompson

1:32 pm ET: Hyejin Choi, Allisen Corpuz, Amy Yang

1:43 pm ET: Dana Finkelstein, Aline Krauter, Yealimi Noh

1:54 pm ET: Pajaree Anannarukarn, Peiyun Chien, Lauren Coughlin

2:05 pm ET: Paige Crawford, Manon De Roey, Riley Rennel

2:16 pm ET: Karen Chung, Yan Liu, Katie Lu

