Is Justin Thomas playing at Farmers Insurance Open 2024? Current status explored

Justin Thomas has opted out of the Farmers Insurance Open after starting his 2024 season with a T3 finish at The American Express. His withdrawal was confirmed by the officials on January 22.

Thomas has not disclosed the reason for his decision to skip the event. Meanwhile, Harrison Endycott has stepped in to take his place.

Thomas has also earned his spot in the next signature events by qualifying via The Swing 5, category.

This category provides an opportunity for the five top FedExCup points earners from the swing events, which encompass the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open.

It is important to note that, following this week’s event, Thomas is expected to consecutively hit the greens in the next three events on the tour.

With Justin Thomas not playing in the Farmers Insurance Open, which all players are expected on the field?

Although Justin Thomas has opted out of playing in the Farmers Insurance Open, fans can still witness some of the best golfers competing in the field.

Defending champion Max Homa will be seen in action from January 24 to 27. In addition to Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau and Keegan Bradley will compete for the $9,000,000 prize pool.

Here are the list of players expected to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open:

Åberg, Ludvig

Alexander, Tyson

Baddeley, Aaron

Barjon, Paul

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Björk, Alexander

Blair, Zac

Block, Michael

Bradley, Keegan

Bramlett, Joseph

Brehm, Ryan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Buckley, Hayden

Byrd, Marcus

Campos, Rafael

Cantlay, Patrick

Champ, Cameron

Cink, Stewart

Cole, Eric

Coody, Parker

Coody, Pierceson

Dahmen, Joel

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dougherty, Kevin

Dumont de Chassart, Adrien

Duncan, Tyler

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fox, Ryan

Furr, Wilson

Ghim, Doug

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Gutschewski, Scott

Hadley, Chesson

Hall, Harry

Hardy, Nick

Higgo, Garrick

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hodges, Lee

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Holmes, J.B.

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, S.H.

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Laird, Martin

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lindheim, Nicholas

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Martin, Ben

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCormick, Ryan

McCumber, Tyler

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Meronk, Adrian

Merritt, Troy

Mitchell, Keith

Molinari, Francesco

Montgomery, Taylor

Moore, Ryan

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

NeSmith, Matt

Norrman, Vincent

Novak, Andrew

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Phillips, Chandler

Power, Seamus

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Reavie, Chez

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Ryder, Sam

Schauffele, Xander

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Semikawa, Taiga

Shelton, Robby

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Sisk, Cameron

Skinns, David

Sloan, Roger

Smalley, Alex

Snedeker, Brandt

Spaun, J.J.

Stallings, Scott

Stanger, Jimmy

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Streelman, Kevin

Suh, Justin

Svensson, Adam

Tarren, Callum

Taylor, Ben

Teater, Josh

Theegala, Sahith

Thompson, Davis

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

Vegas, Jhonattan

Wallace, Matt

Watney, Nick

Whaley, Vince

Whitney, Tom

Woodland, Gary

Wu, Dylan

Xiong, Norman

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Yuan, Carl

Zalatoris, Will.