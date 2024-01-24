Is Justin Thomas playing at Farmers Insurance Open 2024? Current status explored

Justin Thomas has opted out of the Farmers Insurance Open after starting his 2024 season with a T3 finish at The American Express. His withdrawal was confirmed by the officials on January 22.
Thomas has not disclosed the reason for his decision to skip the event. Meanwhile, Harrison Endycott has stepped in to take his place.
Thomas has also earned his spot in the next signature events by qualifying via The Swing 5, category.
This category provides an opportunity for the five top FedExCup points earners from the swing events, which encompass the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express and the Farmers Insurance Open.
It is important to note that, following this week’s event, Thomas is expected to consecutively hit the greens in the next three events on the tour.
With Justin Thomas not playing in the Farmers Insurance Open, which all players are expected on the field?
Although Justin Thomas has opted out of playing in the Farmers Insurance Open, fans can still witness some of the best golfers competing in the field.
Defending champion Max Homa will be seen in action from January 24 to 27. In addition to Homa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Aberg, Tony Finau and Keegan Bradley will compete for the $9,000,000 prize pool.
Here are the list of players expected to tee off at the Farmers Insurance Open:
- Åberg, Ludvig
- Alexander, Tyson
- Baddeley, Aaron
- Barjon, Paul
- Berger, Daniel
- Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
- Bhatia, Akshay
- Björk, Alexander
- Blair, Zac
- Block, Michael
- Bradley, Keegan
- Bramlett, Joseph
- Brehm, Ryan
- Bridgeman, Jacob
- Buckley, Hayden
- Byrd, Marcus
- Campos, Rafael
- Cantlay, Patrick
- Champ, Cameron
- Cink, Stewart
- Cole, Eric
- Coody, Parker
- Coody, Pierceson
- Dahmen, Joel
- Day, Jason
- Detry, Thomas
- Dougherty, Kevin
- Dumont de Chassart, Adrien
- Duncan, Tyler
- Echavarria, Nico
- Eckroat, Austin
- English, Harris
- Finau, Tony
- Fishburn, Patrick
- Fox, Ryan
- Furr, Wilson
- Ghim, Doug
- Gordon, Will
- Gotterup, Chris
- Greyserman, Max
- Griffin, Ben
- Griffin, Lanto
- Grillo, Emiliano
- Gutschewski, Scott
- Hadley, Chesson
- Hall, Harry
- Hardy, Nick
- Higgo, Garrick
- Highsmith, Joe
- Hisatsune, Ryo
- Hodges, Lee
- Hoey, Rico
- Hoffman, Charley
- Hoge, Tom
- Højgaard, Nicolai
- Holmes, J.B.
- Homa, Max
- Horschel, Billy
- Hossler, Beau
- Hubbard, Mark
- Hughes, Mackenzie
- Im, Sungjae
- Jaeger, Stephan
- Kim, Chan
- Kim, Michael
- Kim, S.H.
- Knapp, Jake
- Kohles, Ben
- Laird, Martin
- Lashley, Nate
- Lee, K.H.
- Lee, Min Woo
- Lindheim, Nicholas
- Lipsky, David
- List, Luke
- Lower, Justin
- Lowry, Shane
- MacIntyre, Robert
- Malnati, Peter
- Martin, Ben
- Matsuyama, Hideki
- McCormick, Ryan
- McCumber, Tyler
- McNealy, Maverick
- Meissner, Mac
- Meronk, Adrian
- Merritt, Troy
- Mitchell, Keith
- Molinari, Francesco
- Montgomery, Taylor
- Moore, Ryan
- Moore, Taylor
- Morikawa, Collin
- NeSmith, Matt
- Norrman, Vincent
- Novak, Andrew
- Pavon, Matthieu
- Pendrith, Taylor
- Perez, Victor
- Phillips, Chandler
- Power, Seamus
- Rai, Aaron
- Ramey, Chad
- Reavie, Chez
- Riley, Davis
- Rodgers, Patrick
- Rose, Justin
- Ryder, Sam
- Schauffele, Xander
- Schenk, Adam
- Schmid, Matti
- Semikawa, Taiga
- Shelton, Robby
- Sigg, Greyson
- Silverman, Ben
- Sisk, Cameron
- Skinns, David
- Sloan, Roger
- Smalley, Alex
- Snedeker, Brandt
- Spaun, J.J.
- Stallings, Scott
- Stanger, Jimmy
- Stevens, Sam
- Straka, Sepp
- Streelman, Kevin
- Suh, Justin
- Svensson, Adam
- Tarren, Callum
- Taylor, Ben
- Teater, Josh
- Theegala, Sahith
- Thompson, Davis
- Tosti, Alejandro
- Valimaki, Sami
- Vegas, Jhonattan
- Wallace, Matt
- Watney, Nick
- Whaley, Vince
- Whitney, Tom
- Woodland, Gary
- Wu, Dylan
- Xiong, Norman
- Young, Carson
- Yu, Kevin
- Yuan, Carl
- Zalatoris, Will.