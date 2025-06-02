Is Lexi Thompson retired? LPGA icon's latest post analyzed

LPGA Tour pro Lexi Thompson opened up about a doubt regarding her retirement in a recent post on Instagram. The American golfer competed at last week's U.S. Women's Open 2025 but had a tough time on the greens and missed the cut.

Thompson had announced a semi-retirement from the sport last year, meaning she would only be playing in limited events in the future. In the post on Sunday, she further talked about the same, stating she would not play "full time." She wrote:

"AND I’m not sure how many times I’ll have to repeat this , but I never used the word retire, I said not a full time schedule, because I’m not sure how much I will play. Just taking it one at a time. That’s why I’m still playing the tournaments I actually enjoy or want to play in. Much love to my true fans out there, thank you for your genuine support, you’re amazing."

In the same post, Thompson also talked about the pace of play, which made the headlines throughout the U.S. Women's Open. She added:

"In reality my game wasn’t ready for the week even though I put a lot of hard work into it, but that wasn’t going to stop me from fighting through the week. I also want to add on this, because pace of place was a huge talk this week. Want people to realize our group basically waited on every single hole on the group in front, we were never out of position/warned/ or on the clock."

Lexi Thompson started playing professionally in 2010 and has won a total of 11 LPGA Tour events. She also won a major, the Chevron Championship, in her career.

A look into Lexi Thompson's performance in 2025

After semi-retirement from the sport, Lexi Thompson has only played a limited number of tournaments in 2025. So far this season, she has competed in five events and made the cut in three.

The LPGA Tour pro started her campaign at the Founders Cup, in which she played four rounds of 69, 69, 67, and 70 to settle with a total of 9-under. She finished in T13 in the event. She then competed at the Ford Championship and also the Chevron Championship earlier this year.

Here are the results of the tournaments Lexi Thompson played in 2025:

U.S. Women's Open: Cut (73, 74)

The Chevron Championship: T14 (73, 67, 70, 76)

JM Eagle LA Championship: Cut (72, 70)

Ford Championship: T38 (74, 66, 68, 69)

Founders Cup: T13 (69, 69, 67, 70)

Meanwhile, the 2025 U.S. Women's Open finally wrapped its finale on Sunday, with Maja Stark winning the event. She registered a two-stroke win in the game. Nelly Korda tied for second with Rio Takeda.

