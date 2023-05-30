Is LIV golfer Phil Mickelson a member of GrayHawk golf club?

Phil Mickelson has often played at the GreyHawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Arizona and is an avid fan of the course. The course is a rather challenging, one to navigate and Mickelson enjoys playing there. He has also often praised the pristine condition that the course is in.

Mickelson is an ambassador and resident of the GreyHawk Club and has been tied with it since the beginning of his pro career. When GreyHawk had initially opened, they offered Phil Mickelson $10,000 to promote their club. At this time Mickelson was still a star in the making, and had not told them of himself in the golf industry.

However at the end of a three-year contract with GreyHawk, Mickelson was considered to be one of the best golfers during the time. Due to this, Grayhawk decided to let him go since they could not afford him anymore.

However, Mickelson was indebted to the club and decided to carry on promoting the company on the same contract he had before. He has been associated with the club ever since. Phil Mickelson always sports the GreyHawk Club logo on his golf bag, even after joining the LIV Series.

Phil Mickelson revered at the GreyHawk Club

As a tribute to the golfer, GreyHawk put up a board in the Club which featured the points of PGA Tour events. Mickelson's score was always included, regardless of whether he was leading or not.

Mickelson has also been involved with the design of the Raptor course at the Club. He has given input on the designs and features of the course. There are two courses at GreyHawk, Raptor and Talon. The club's restaurant is also named after him, and is called Phil's Grill.

Mickelson has often played at the GreyHawk Club and even hosted charity events there. Despite his sponsorship, the club's courses are famous and attract golfers from all over the world.

