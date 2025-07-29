Is Lottie Woad the first LPGA star to win on pro debut? Record explored

Lottie Woad isn't the first golfer to win in her professional debut. In 2023, Rose Zhang won her professional debut on the LPGA Tour and became the first golfer to do so since 1951. Woad achieved the same by winning the Women's Scottish Open last week.

Before the Women's Scottish Open, Woad played the Amundi Evian Championship in 2025 to finish at T3 after shooting 13 under. She also participated in the U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally and finished at T31 after scoring 5 over. She played the Chevron Championship and missed the cut. Apart from these, she played the Augusta National Women's Amateur to land at T3 after shooting 9 under.

Last year, she played four LPGA Tour events, including the AIG Women's Open, The Amundi Evian Championship, the U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally, and The Chevron Championship to finish at T10, missed cutline, missed cutline, and T23 with 1 under, 3 over, 12 over, and 1 under, respectively. She also won the Augusta National Women's Amateur with a score of 8 under.

What did Lottie Woad say after winning the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open?

Lottie Woad joined the post-tournament press conference at the ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open at Dundonald Links after winning her first LPGA title and said (via ASAP Sports):

“I think it's quite hard to do that, but very special to win in my first event. You know, everyone was chasing me today, and managed to maintain the lead and played really nicely down the stretch and hit a lot of good shots, which is nice…I didn't really know the score most of the back nine. There wasn't really any scoreboards to be honest. Only knew on 18 or 17, I saw that I had two shots. Kind of assumed she would birdie 18 but then found out she didn't.

I mean, it might have looked less stressful than maybe it was at times, but I think I only had like three bogeys, which, I mean, the wind wasn't too bad the first due days. But on links golf, it's definitely about bogey avoidance. That was probably the key to winning.”

Woad won the tournament with a score of 21 under. She shot 67 in the first round with three birdies on the front nine and three birdies on the back nine. She fired 65 in the next round with four birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine. The third and fourth rounds saw 67 and 68 with six birdies and five birdies, respectively.

