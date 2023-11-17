Is Matt Wolff still in Brooks Koepka’s LIV Golf team for 2024 despite fallout?

Matt Wolff is the unexpected member of Brooks Koepka's Smash GC for the 2024 LIV Golf season. Wolff is still with the squad despite his tense relationship with Koepka early in the season.

In June 2023, Koepka labeled his teammate as "wasted talent," and Wolff was heartbroken by the remark. Smash GC even removed his name from all social media pages. However. Wolff will still play for Smash GC in 2024.

There is one spot left in the team, and three participants have already been confirmed. With Chase Koepka being demoted, Koepka, Wolff, and Jason Kokrak were officially added to the squad.

Golfers who place among the top 24 in the LIV Golf rankings will automatically be renewed for the following season. The complete roster of the Saudi circuit will be revealed shortly.

Here is a list of the golfers who finished in the top 24 in the LIV Golf Standings in 2023:

1 Talor Gooch

2 Cameron Smith

3 Brooks Koepka

4 B DeChambeau

5 D Johnson

6 P Reed

7 H Varner III

8 M Pereira

9 B Grace

10 C Howell III

11 S Muñoz

12 P Uihlein

13 A Lahiri

14 D Burmester

15 C Ortiz

16 C Tringale

17 S Garcia

18 M Leishman

19 B Steele

20 R Bland

21 J Niemann

22 S Vincent

23 J Kokrak

24 L Oosthuizen

Matt Wolff and Brooks Koepka's beef explained

The beef between Matt Wolff and Brooks Koepka began in July 2023 when Koepka criticized Wolff in his interview with Sports Illustrated. The five-time major champion said that he was done with Wolff because of his behavior.

Koepka said:

"He's going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it's very tough. I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted."

His statement hurt Wolff, who slammed Koepka for his captaincy and said:

"To hear through the media that our team leader has given up on me is heartbreaking. It’s not what a team member looks to hear from its leader, and I think we all know these comments should have been handled much differently. But I’m moving forward and won’t ever give up on myself. While on course results may not appear now to be positive indicators, I’m trying to win an even BIGGER game with my life."

However, even after their fight, Matt Wolff will play with Brooks Koepka for Smash GC in 2024.

Talor Gooch won the solo title as the LIV Golf 2023 season came to an end last month. Wolff placed 27th in the standings at the end. He had a fantastic start to the 2023 LIV Golf season, but he had trouble with his game in the season's final tournaments.