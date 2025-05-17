Is Michael Block playing at Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 after PGA Championship? 

Yes, Michael Block will play at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge after missing the cut line at the 2025 PGA Championship. Block was playing at Quail Hollow this week, but after Friday's (May 16) cut, the golfer failed to make it to Saturday, May 17, after scoring 15-over in total.

Ad

Block scored 75 in the first round of the tournament with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. In the next round, he fired 82 with one birdie on the front nine and one on the back nine. Block failed to make the PGA Championship cutline in 2024 as well.

Block’s next venture will be the Charles Schwab Challenge, which is scheduled at the Colonial Country Club from May 22-25. He played the same tournament last year but failed to make the cutline. At the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge, Block shot 72 in the first round with two birdies and 74 in the second round with no birdies.

Ad

Trending

In 2023, the golfer again failed to make the cut line at the Charles Schwab Challenge after shooting 81 and 84 in the two rounds of the tournament. In 2022, 2021, and 2020, the golfer didn't play the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Michael Block shared his thoughts on the crowd at the PGA Championship

Michael Block shared his thoughts about the crowd at the PGA Championship in Quail Hollow. Block explained how the crowd helped him to hit shots and elaborated (via Golf.com):

Ad

“I love crowds…That’s kind of the funny part is I wish there was a huge crowd on every hole because that’s when I hit my shots. I really do. I always do. It’s the weirdest thing. When there’s no one around is when I hit my worst shots…That’s something that I need more in my life is a bigger crowd. I just need to play a little better, so it could happen. I could only imagine what would have happened if I would have been playing really good this week.”

Ad

“All it is, it comes to hitting the shots you are trying to hit…Honestly, I pretty much did that. But the course obviously wasn’t suited for me at all. Zero roll and firm greens were a very bad combination for a 49-year-old who carries it 270. It was a wake-up call that with these new guys, hey, more power to them, but I’m going to be very happy going to play with the seniors here in a year.”

After Block missed the cutline at the PGA Championship, Jhonattan Vegas is sitting atop the leaderboard with 8-under.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suchita Chakraborty Suchita Chakraborty is a senior golf writer at Sportskeeda. She did her post-graduation at St. Xavier's University. For a year now, she has developed a riveting inclination toward golf, with Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy being her top-tier motivational figures to indulge in the sport. She even lives by the words of the Hall of Famer, "You can always become better", which impels her to excel every day. Her strong suit in golf is covering the LPGA Tour, especially the nooks and crannies of the international event, the Solheim Cup. As a pastime amusement, Suchita also engages herself in reading about golf controversies. Her favorite pick is ‘LIV and Let Die’ by Alan Shipnuck, which covers the PGA-LIV beef. Know More