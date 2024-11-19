  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Is Nelly Korda the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season? Earnings record explored

Is Nelly Korda the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season? Earnings record explored

By Rohit Yadav
Modified Nov 19, 2024 10:14 GMT
GOLF: APR 21 LPGA The Chevron Championship - Source: Getty
Nelly Korda is the third to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

No, Nelly Korda isn't the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season. Lorena Ochoa achieved the feat in 2007 while Lydia Ko did in 2022. Therefore, Korda became the third LPGA golfer to surpass the $4 million mark in a single season after winning 2024's The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

Hall of Famer Ochoa's 2007 official earnings of $4,364,994 is still the highest amount won by an LPGA golfer in a single season. Her record is even more significant as tournament prize purses have increased significantly since then. She played in 25 LPGA tournaments that year, winning eight with 21 top-10 finishes.

Ko from New Zealand came very close to breaking Ochoa's record in 2022. Her official earnings of $4,364,403 were around $500 less than Ochoa's. She played 22 tournaments that season and made cuts in all of them, registering three victories and 14 top-10 finishes.

also-read-trending Trending

Nelly Korda's official earnings for the 2024 season are $4,164,430, around $200,000 less than Ko's. Here's a look at the top earners for each LPGA season starting from 1996, the milestone year when an LPGA player first surpassed a million in earnings:

  • 1996: Karrie Webb - $1,002,000
  • 1997: Annika Sorenstam - $1,236,789
  • 1998: Annika Sorenstam - $1,092,748
  • 1999: Karrie Webb - $1,591,959
  • 2000: Karrie Webb - $1,876,853
  • 2001: Annika Sorenstam - $2,105,868
  • 2002: Annika Sorenstam - $2,863,904
  • 2003: Annika Sorenstam - $2,029,506
  • 2004: Annika Sorenstam - $2,544,707
  • 2005: Annika Sorenstam - $2,588,240
  • 2006: Lorena Ochoa - $2,592,872
  • 2007: Lorena Ochoa - $4,364,994
  • 2008: Lorena Ochoa - $2,763,193
  • 2009: Jiyai Shin - $1,807,334
  • 2010: Na Yeon Choi - $1,871,165
  • 2011: Yani Tseng - $2,921,713
  • 2012: Inbee Park - $2,287,080
  • 2013: Inbee Park - $2,456,619
  • 2014: Stacy Lewis - $2,539,039
  • 2015: Lydia Ko - $2,800,802
  • 2016: Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,550,947
  • 2017: Sung Hyun Park - $2,335,883
  • 2018: Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,743,949
  • 2019: Jin Young Ko - $2,773,894
  • 2020: Jin Young Ko - $1,667,925
  • 2021: Jin Young Ko - $3,502,161
  • 2022: Lydia Ko - $4,364,403
  • 2023: Lilia Vu - $3,502,303

Can Nelly Korda break Lorena Ochoa's 2007 earnings record?

Nelly Korda's official earnings for 2024 ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship are $4,164,430, $200,564 short of Lorena Ochoa's 2007 earnings record. Korda has had eight wins and 10 top-10 finishes this year in 15 starts.

With the CME Group Tour Championship still to be held, Korda has a good chance of breaking Ochoa's record if she finishes in the top 10 at the tournament. The winner will receive $4 million while the runner-up will take home $1 million. All 60 players competing at the event are guaranteed $55,000.

Here's a look at Korda's earnings per tournament in the 2024 season:

  • The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1st ($487,500)
  • Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: T5 ($75,300)
  • AIG Women's Open: T2 ($594,759)
  • The Amundi Evian Championship: T26 ($63,163)
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT ($0)
  • Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT ($0)
  • U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: CUT ($0)
  • Mizuho Americas Open: 1st ($450,000)
  • Cognizant Founders Cup: T7 ($69,492)
  • The Chevron Championship: 1st ($1,200,000)
  • T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: 1st ($300,000)
  • Ford Championship presented by KCC: 1st ($337,500)
  • FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: 1st ($300,000)
  • LPGA Drive On Championship: 1st ($262,500)
  • Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16 ($24,216)

Quick Links

Edited by Aayush Kapoor
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी