Is Nelly Korda the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season? Earnings record explored

No, Nelly Korda isn't the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season. Lorena Ochoa achieved the feat in 2007 while Lydia Ko did in 2022. Therefore, Korda became the third LPGA golfer to surpass the $4 million mark in a single season after winning 2024's The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
Hall of Famer Ochoa's 2007 official earnings of $4,364,994 is still the highest amount won by an LPGA golfer in a single season. Her record is even more significant as tournament prize purses have increased significantly since then. She played in 25 LPGA tournaments that year, winning eight with 21 top-10 finishes.
Ko from New Zealand came very close to breaking Ochoa's record in 2022. Her official earnings of $4,364,403 were around $500 less than Ochoa's. She played 22 tournaments that season and made cuts in all of them, registering three victories and 14 top-10 finishes.
Nelly Korda's official earnings for the 2024 season are $4,164,430, around $200,000 less than Ko's. Here's a look at the top earners for each LPGA season starting from 1996, the milestone year when an LPGA player first surpassed a million in earnings:
- 1996: Karrie Webb - $1,002,000
- 1997: Annika Sorenstam - $1,236,789
- 1998: Annika Sorenstam - $1,092,748
- 1999: Karrie Webb - $1,591,959
- 2000: Karrie Webb - $1,876,853
- 2001: Annika Sorenstam - $2,105,868
- 2002: Annika Sorenstam - $2,863,904
- 2003: Annika Sorenstam - $2,029,506
- 2004: Annika Sorenstam - $2,544,707
- 2005: Annika Sorenstam - $2,588,240
- 2006: Lorena Ochoa - $2,592,872
- 2007: Lorena Ochoa - $4,364,994
- 2008: Lorena Ochoa - $2,763,193
- 2009: Jiyai Shin - $1,807,334
- 2010: Na Yeon Choi - $1,871,165
- 2011: Yani Tseng - $2,921,713
- 2012: Inbee Park - $2,287,080
- 2013: Inbee Park - $2,456,619
- 2014: Stacy Lewis - $2,539,039
- 2015: Lydia Ko - $2,800,802
- 2016: Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,550,947
- 2017: Sung Hyun Park - $2,335,883
- 2018: Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,743,949
- 2019: Jin Young Ko - $2,773,894
- 2020: Jin Young Ko - $1,667,925
- 2021: Jin Young Ko - $3,502,161
- 2022: Lydia Ko - $4,364,403
- 2023: Lilia Vu - $3,502,303
Can Nelly Korda break Lorena Ochoa's 2007 earnings record?
Nelly Korda's official earnings for 2024 ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship are $4,164,430, $200,564 short of Lorena Ochoa's 2007 earnings record. Korda has had eight wins and 10 top-10 finishes this year in 15 starts.
With the CME Group Tour Championship still to be held, Korda has a good chance of breaking Ochoa's record if she finishes in the top 10 at the tournament. The winner will receive $4 million while the runner-up will take home $1 million. All 60 players competing at the event are guaranteed $55,000.
Here's a look at Korda's earnings per tournament in the 2024 season:
- The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican: 1st ($487,500)
- Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G: T5 ($75,300)
- AIG Women's Open: T2 ($594,759)
- The Amundi Evian Championship: T26 ($63,163)
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship: CUT ($0)
- Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: CUT ($0)
- U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: CUT ($0)
- Mizuho Americas Open: 1st ($450,000)
- Cognizant Founders Cup: T7 ($69,492)
- The Chevron Championship: 1st ($1,200,000)
- T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards: 1st ($300,000)
- Ford Championship presented by KCC: 1st ($337,500)
- FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship: 1st ($300,000)
- LPGA Drive On Championship: 1st ($262,500)
- Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16 ($24,216)