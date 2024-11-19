Is Nelly Korda the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season? Earnings record explored

No, Nelly Korda isn't the first to surpass $4 million in a single LPGA season. Lorena Ochoa achieved the feat in 2007 while Lydia Ko did in 2022. Therefore, Korda became the third LPGA golfer to surpass the $4 million mark in a single season after winning 2024's The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

Hall of Famer Ochoa's 2007 official earnings of $4,364,994 is still the highest amount won by an LPGA golfer in a single season. Her record is even more significant as tournament prize purses have increased significantly since then. She played in 25 LPGA tournaments that year, winning eight with 21 top-10 finishes.

Ko from New Zealand came very close to breaking Ochoa's record in 2022. Her official earnings of $4,364,403 were around $500 less than Ochoa's. She played 22 tournaments that season and made cuts in all of them, registering three victories and 14 top-10 finishes.

Nelly Korda's official earnings for the 2024 season are $4,164,430, around $200,000 less than Ko's. Here's a look at the top earners for each LPGA season starting from 1996, the milestone year when an LPGA player first surpassed a million in earnings:

1996 : Karrie Webb - $1,002,000

: Karrie Webb - $1,002,000 1997 : Annika Sorenstam - $1,236,789

: Annika Sorenstam - $1,236,789 1998 : Annika Sorenstam - $1,092,748

: Annika Sorenstam - $1,092,748 1999 : Karrie Webb - $1,591,959

: Karrie Webb - $1,591,959 2000 : Karrie Webb - $1,876,853

: Karrie Webb - $1,876,853 2001 : Annika Sorenstam - $2,105,868

: Annika Sorenstam - $2,105,868 2002 : Annika Sorenstam - $2,863,904

: Annika Sorenstam - $2,863,904 2003 : Annika Sorenstam - $2,029,506

: Annika Sorenstam - $2,029,506 2004 : Annika Sorenstam - $2,544,707

: Annika Sorenstam - $2,544,707 2005 : Annika Sorenstam - $2,588,240

: Annika Sorenstam - $2,588,240 2006 : Lorena Ochoa - $2,592,872

: Lorena Ochoa - $2,592,872 2007 : Lorena Ochoa - $4,364,994

: Lorena Ochoa - $4,364,994 2008 : Lorena Ochoa - $2,763,193

: Lorena Ochoa - $2,763,193 2009 : Jiyai Shin - $1,807,334

: Jiyai Shin - $1,807,334 2010 : Na Yeon Choi - $1,871,165

: Na Yeon Choi - $1,871,165 2011 : Yani Tseng - $2,921,713

: Yani Tseng - $2,921,713 2012 : Inbee Park - $2,287,080

: Inbee Park - $2,287,080 2013 : Inbee Park - $2,456,619

: Inbee Park - $2,456,619 2014 : Stacy Lewis - $2,539,039

: Stacy Lewis - $2,539,039 2015 : Lydia Ko - $2,800,802

: Lydia Ko - $2,800,802 2016 : Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,550,947

: Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,550,947 2017 : Sung Hyun Park - $2,335,883

: Sung Hyun Park - $2,335,883 2018 : Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,743,949

: Ariya Jutanugarn - $2,743,949 2019 : Jin Young Ko - $2,773,894

: Jin Young Ko - $2,773,894 2020 : Jin Young Ko - $1,667,925

: Jin Young Ko - $1,667,925 2021 : Jin Young Ko - $3,502,161

: Jin Young Ko - $3,502,161 2022 : Lydia Ko - $4,364,403

: Lydia Ko - $4,364,403 2023: Lilia Vu - $3,502,303

Can Nelly Korda break Lorena Ochoa's 2007 earnings record?

Nelly Korda's official earnings for 2024 ahead of the CME Group Tour Championship are $4,164,430, $200,564 short of Lorena Ochoa's 2007 earnings record. Korda has had eight wins and 10 top-10 finishes this year in 15 starts.

With the CME Group Tour Championship still to be held, Korda has a good chance of breaking Ochoa's record if she finishes in the top 10 at the tournament. The winner will receive $4 million while the runner-up will take home $1 million. All 60 players competing at the event are guaranteed $55,000.

Here's a look at Korda's earnings per tournament in the 2024 season:

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican : 1st ($487,500)

: 1st ($487,500) Kroger Queen City Championship presented by P&G : T5 ($75,300)

: T5 ($75,300) AIG Women's Open : T2 ($594,759)

: T2 ($594,759) The Amundi Evian Championship : T26 ($63,163)

: T26 ($63,163) KPMG Women's PGA Championship : CUT ($0)

: CUT ($0) Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give : CUT ($0)

: CUT ($0) U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally : CUT ($0)

: CUT ($0) Mizuho Americas Open : 1st ($450,000)

: 1st ($450,000) Cognizant Founders Cup : T7 ($69,492)

: T7 ($69,492) The Chevron Championship : 1st ($1,200,000)

: 1st ($1,200,000) T-Mobile Match Play presented by MGM Rewards : 1st ($300,000)

: 1st ($300,000) Ford Championship presented by KCC : 1st ($337,500)

: 1st ($337,500) FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship : 1st ($300,000)

: 1st ($300,000) LPGA Drive On Championship : 1st ($262,500)

: 1st ($262,500) Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions: T16 ($24,216)

