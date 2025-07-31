Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?

Nelly Korda has been one of golf's most dominant figures, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next tournament appearance. Having played last week's 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, fans are curious if she will continue to stay in Europe for the upcoming AIG Women's Open.

The World No. 1 golfer will indeed take on the challenging Royal Porthcawl Golf Course this week for the 2025 AIG Women's Open. The tournament will be played from July 31 to August 3 in Bridgend, Wales.

Nelly Korda has had incredibly good luck at the AIG Women's Open (formerly known as the Women's British Open) in the past. However, she is yet to pick up her maiden victory in the prestigious tournament.

She tied for second place last year after posting an even par 72 final round score. The Olympian recorded rounds of 68, 68, 75, and 72 to total 5 under par for the week.

Korda tied for second place with Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, and Ruoning Yin. All four of the LPGA Tour sensations were two strokes short of the winner of the 2024 edition of the AIG Women's Open - Lydia Ko.

Having played the Women's British Open eight times in the past, she has only missed the cut once. Korda missed the cut during the 2017 edition of the event, which was also her rookie year on the LPGA Tour.

The 27-year-old has placed inside the top 15 on the leaderboard on five occasions. Safe to say, she has performed consistently at the AIG Women's Open. She eagerly chases a victory this week to end a winless drought. The LPGA superstar's most recent win was at the 2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.

The American golfer will take on the opening round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open on Thursday, July 31. Nelly Korda will tee off the first round at 1:16 PM local time with Ariya Jutanugarn and Auston Kim.

Nelly Korda Past AIG Women's Open Results

Here's a look at Nelly Korda's past performances at the AIG Women's Open, including performances under other title sponsor names (via LPGA Tour):

2024

Finish - T2

Score - 5 under par

Official Earnings - $594,759

2023

Finish - T11

Score - 2 under par

Official Earnings - $148,225

2022

Finish - T41

Score - 4 over par

Official Earnings - $32,475

2021

Finish - T13

Score - 6 under par

Official Earnings - $85,328

2020

Finish - T14

Score - 4 over par

Official Earnings - $60,240

2019

Finish - T9

Score - 9 under par

Official Earnings - $95,364

2018

Finish - T42

Score - 1 over par

Official Earnings - $14,571

2017

Finish - CUT

Score - even par

Official Earnings - $0

About the author Lathika Krishna Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.



She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.



Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.



Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling. Know More