Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 AIG Women’s Open?

Nelly Korda has been one of golf's most dominant figures, and fans are eagerly awaiting her next tournament appearance. Having played last week's 2025 ISPS Handa Women's Scottish Open, fans are curious if she will continue to stay in Europe for the upcoming AIG Women's Open.
The World No. 1 golfer will indeed take on the challenging Royal Porthcawl Golf Course this week for the 2025 AIG Women's Open. The tournament will be played from July 31 to August 3 in Bridgend, Wales.
Nelly Korda has had incredibly good luck at the AIG Women's Open (formerly known as the Women's British Open) in the past. However, she is yet to pick up her maiden victory in the prestigious tournament.
She tied for second place last year after posting an even par 72 final round score. The Olympian recorded rounds of 68, 68, 75, and 72 to total 5 under par for the week.
Korda tied for second place with Lilia Vu, Jiyai Shin, and Ruoning Yin. All four of the LPGA Tour sensations were two strokes short of the winner of the 2024 edition of the AIG Women's Open - Lydia Ko.
Having played the Women's British Open eight times in the past, she has only missed the cut once. Korda missed the cut during the 2017 edition of the event, which was also her rookie year on the LPGA Tour.
The 27-year-old has placed inside the top 15 on the leaderboard on five occasions. Safe to say, she has performed consistently at the AIG Women's Open. She eagerly chases a victory this week to end a winless drought. The LPGA superstar's most recent win was at the 2024 The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican.
The American golfer will take on the opening round of the 2025 AIG Women's Open on Thursday, July 31. Nelly Korda will tee off the first round at 1:16 PM local time with Ariya Jutanugarn and Auston Kim.
Nelly Korda Past AIG Women's Open Results
Here's a look at Nelly Korda's past performances at the AIG Women's Open, including performances under other title sponsor names (via LPGA Tour):
2024
- Finish - T2
- Score - 5 under par
- Official Earnings - $594,759
2023
- Finish - T11
- Score - 2 under par
- Official Earnings - $148,225
2022
- Finish - T41
- Score - 4 over par
- Official Earnings - $32,475
2021
- Finish - T13
- Score - 6 under par
- Official Earnings - $85,328
2020
- Finish - T14
- Score - 4 over par
- Official Earnings - $60,240
2019
- Finish - T9
- Score - 9 under par
- Official Earnings - $95,364
2018
- Finish - T42
- Score - 1 over par
- Official Earnings - $14,571
2017
- Finish - CUT
- Score - even par
- Official Earnings - $0