Is Nelly Korda playing at the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Nelly Korda is the world number one golfer. She's coming off a historic season, but the American has yet to win a single event this season. Korda has three top 10s and six made cuts in seven starts, but she's still angling for that first win.

However, with her talent and pedigree, any start she makes could be a win. She is usually the favorite in any field she finds herself in, so it's always worth knowing whether or not she's playing a certain tournament. Is she in the field for the 2025 MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba?

Korda is not playing this week in Mexico. The US Women's Open is next week, so some LPGA Tour stars like Korda are taking the week off to rest and prepare for that. Others are using the Mayakoba event to tune up.

Korda is not in the field this week and didn't withdraw, so this was a planned absence. She will sit at home and watch as the rest of her counterparts, including Charley Hull and Ryann O'Toole, battle it out in Mexico.

The American is coming off a top-five finish at the Mizuho Americas Open a couple of weeks ago, so she doesn't feel the need to get her game in a better place before she tries to win her third career Major.

Amateur reveals what it's like playing alongside Nelly Korda

For at least two rounds, someone is always paired up to play with Nelly Korda at every tournament she plays. After the cut is made, someone else can be her partner unless Korda is being sent home. At the Mizuho Americas Open, a Canadian amateur got that chance.

Nelly Korda played with an amateur last time out (Image via Imagn)

For two rounds, Aphrodite Deng was alongside Korda. She said via The Star:

“It was a really fun experience. I was trying not to think too much about who’s watching stuff, but it was fun.”

The amateur continued:

“It was really cool to see how (Korda) carries herself on the course and in her game. I think she takes more time and puts in a lot of thought for each shot. I think I need some of that in my life.”

Nelly Korda has said in the past that she wants to inspire other women to become golfers and get more people interested. She made a big impact on Deng, although the amateur is already well on her way to joining Korda on the LPGA Tour some day.

