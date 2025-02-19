Is Nelly Korda playing in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025? Availability and schedule explored

Nelly Korda will not be playing this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. The American golfer had a remarkable season playing on the LPGA Tour in 2024, winning seven tournaments.
She started the 2025 season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and then played at the Founders Cup. However, after playing in two tournaments, the world No. 1 took a break and is not playing this week.
During the press conference for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on February 2, Nelly Korda opened up about her schedule and availability for the 2025 LPGA Tour season. She mentioned that she would be taking a break for a few weeks before competing in the Seminole Pro-Member event. Speaking about her schedule for the next few weeks, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):
"Probably a week or week and a half, but I'm going to play the Seminole Pro-Member, so that's cool. I really enjoy playing that. So not too much time off because I don't want to show up too rusty for my partner there."
Meanwhile, this week, LPGA Tour players will tee off at the Honda LPGA Thailand event. The tournament will start with its first round on February 20 and will run through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, February 23, in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand.
Who is playing at Honda LPGA Thailand 2025?
This week's LPGA Tour event features a stellar field, including 14 of the top 25 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Jeeno Thitikul is the highest-ranked player competing this week. Along with her, several other players such as Patty Tavatanakit, Anna Nordqvist, Lilia Vu, Rio Takeda, and Angel Yin will also tee off this week.
The tournament features six of the past champions and two of the 2025 LPGA Tour event winners, including A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, and three of the 2025 LPGA Tour rookies. Twelve of the players in the field are from Thailand this week.
Here is the field for the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand:
- Pimpisa Rubrong
- Wichanee Meechai
- Trichat Cheenglab
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Chisato Iwai
- Akie Iwai
- Miyu Sato
- Rio Takeda
- Anna Nordqvist
- Georgia Hall
- Annabel Dimmock
- Gianna Clemente
- Haeran Ryu
- Jeeno Thitikul
- Ruoning Yin
- Ayaka Furue
- Lauren Coughlin
- Mao Saigo
- Sei Young Kim
- Lilia Vu
- Jin Young Ko
- Brooke M. Henderson
- Celine Boutier
- Hye-Jin Choi
- Chanettee Wannasaen
- Maja Stark
- Yuka Saso
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Jin Hee Im
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Narin An
- Nataliya Guseva
- Angel Yin
- A Lim Kim
- Linn Grant
- Gabriela Ruffels
- Lucy Li
- Amy Yang
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Yealimi Noh
- Esther Henseleit
- Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Andrea Lee
- Jenny Shin
- Allisen Corpuz
- Albane Valenzuela
- Grace Kim
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Bailey Tardy
- Sophia Popov
- Madelene Sagstrom
- Arpichaya Yubol
- Caroline Masson
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Linnea Strom
- Ryann O'Toole
- Leona Maguire
- Hyo Joo Kim
- Carlota Ciganda
- Gaby Lopez
- Stephanie Kyriacou
- Auston Kim
- Hinako Shibuno
- Alexa Pano
- Brittany Altomare
- Ruixin Liu
- Yuna Nishimura
- Peiyun Chien
- Somi Lee