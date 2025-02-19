Is Nelly Korda playing in the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025? Availability and schedule explored

Nelly Korda will not be playing this week at the Honda LPGA Thailand 2025. The American golfer had a remarkable season playing on the LPGA Tour in 2024, winning seven tournaments.

She started the 2025 season at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and then played at the Founders Cup. However, after playing in two tournaments, the world No. 1 took a break and is not playing this week.

During the press conference for the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions on February 2, Nelly Korda opened up about her schedule and availability for the 2025 LPGA Tour season. She mentioned that she would be taking a break for a few weeks before competing in the Seminole Pro-Member event. Speaking about her schedule for the next few weeks, Korda said (via ASAP Sports):

"Probably a week or week and a half, but I'm going to play the Seminole Pro-Member, so that's cool. I really enjoy playing that. So not too much time off because I don't want to show up too rusty for my partner there."

Meanwhile, this week, LPGA Tour players will tee off at the Honda LPGA Thailand event. The tournament will start with its first round on February 20 and will run through the weekend, concluding on Sunday, February 23, in Pattaya, Chonburi, Thailand.

Who is playing at Honda LPGA Thailand 2025?

This week's LPGA Tour event features a stellar field, including 14 of the top 25 golfers in the Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings. Jeeno Thitikul is the highest-ranked player competing this week. Along with her, several other players such as Patty Tavatanakit, Anna Nordqvist, Lilia Vu, Rio Takeda, and Angel Yin will also tee off this week.

The tournament features six of the past champions and two of the 2025 LPGA Tour event winners, including A Lim Kim and Yealimi Noh, and three of the 2025 LPGA Tour rookies. Twelve of the players in the field are from Thailand this week.

Here is the field for the 2025 Honda LPGA Thailand:

Pimpisa Rubrong

Wichanee Meechai

Trichat Cheenglab

Jaravee Boonchant

Chisato Iwai

Akie Iwai

Miyu Sato

Rio Takeda

Anna Nordqvist

Georgia Hall

Annabel Dimmock

Gianna Clemente

Haeran Ryu

Jeeno Thitikul

Ruoning Yin

Ayaka Furue

Lauren Coughlin

Mao Saigo

Sei Young Kim

Lilia Vu

Jin Young Ko

Brooke M. Henderson

Celine Boutier

Hye-Jin Choi

Chanettee Wannasaen

Maja Stark

Yuka Saso

Patty Tavatanakit

Jin Hee Im

Jennifer Kupcho

Narin An

Nataliya Guseva

Angel Yin

A Lim Kim

Linn Grant

Gabriela Ruffels

Lucy Li

Amy Yang

Sarah Schmelzel

Ariya Jutanugarn

Yealimi Noh

Esther Henseleit

Nanna Koerstz Madsen

Jasmine Suwannapura

Andrea Lee

Jenny Shin

Allisen Corpuz

Albane Valenzuela

Grace Kim

Moriya Jutanugarn

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Bailey Tardy

Sophia Popov

Madelene Sagstrom

Arpichaya Yubol

Caroline Masson

Mi Hyang Lee

Linnea Strom

Ryann O'Toole

Leona Maguire

Hyo Joo Kim

Carlota Ciganda

Gaby Lopez

Stephanie Kyriacou

Auston Kim

Hinako Shibuno

Alexa Pano

Brittany Altomare

Ruixin Liu

Yuna Nishimura

Peiyun Chien

Somi Lee

