Is Nelly Korda winning the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship in her hometown? Leaderboard explored

Nelly Korda carded 4-under 68 on Saturday to aggregate at 13-under to take a four-stroke lead at the LPGA Drive-On Championship. She finished the front nine at 37 with two bogeys and a birdie, but recovered well on the back nine and snaked two birdies and an eagle to take a comfortable 54-hole lead.

Megan Khang, Ayaka Furue, and Lydia Ko were tied for second at 9-under. Khang carded 66, while Ko and Furue shot 69 on the third day at the Bradenton Country Club.

Speaking of her third round, the eight-time LPGA Tour winner was quoted as saying via SB Nation:

"Just a confidence boost knowing I can climb up the leaderboard, contend, and stay in contention. I definitely didn’t have a great start today. I think I was one back after nine holes, and then kind of turned it around."

"But every single time I get to be in contention, I learn more about myself and how to handle these situations. Hopefully, I can put together a good round for the hometown."

Leaderboard for the LPGA Drive-On Championship after Saturday's round

Lydia Ko is at joint thrid at the LPGA Drive-On Championship after three rounds

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LPGA Drive-On Championship after three rounds:

1. Nelly Korda: -13

T2. Megan Khang: -9

T2. Ayaka Furue: -9

T2. Lydia Ko: 9

T5. Auston Kim: -8

T5. Robyn Choi: -8

T5. Sei Young Kim: -8

T5. Xiyu Lin: -8

T9. Lexi Thompson: -7

T9. Gemma Dryburgh: -7

T9. Jasmine Suwannapura: -7

T12. Nasa Hataoka: -5

T12. Lucy Li: -5

T14. Lindy Duncan: -4

T14. A Lim Kim: -4

T14. Brooke Henderson: -4

T14. Yealimi Noh: -4

T14. Mi Hyang Lee: -4

T14. Madelene Sagstrom: -4

T14. Ruoning Yin: -4

T14. Arpichaya Yubol: -4

T22. Xiaowen Yin: -3

T22. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -3

T22. Mao Saigo: -3

T22. Albane Valenzuela: -3

T22. Lauren Coughlin: -3

T22. Marina Alex: -3

T22. Celine Boutier: -3

T22. So Mi Lee: -3

T30. Yu Liu: -2

T30. Mone Inami: -2

T30. Hye-Jin Choi: -2

T33. Cheyenne Knight: -1

T33. Hae Ran Ryu: -1

T33. Wei-Ling Hsu: -1

T33. Maja Stark: -1

T33. Yan Liu: -1

T33. Allisen Corpuz: -1

T33. Linn Grant: -1

T33. Isabella Fierro: -1

T33. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -1

T42. Gurleen Kaur: E

T42. Olivia Cowan: E

T42. Andrea Lee: E

T45. Patty Tavatanakit: +1

T45. Stephanie Meadow: +1

T45. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +1

T45. Lilia Vu: +1

T45. In Gee Chun: +1

T45. Aline Krauter: +1

T45. Nataliya Guseva: +1

T45. Pernilla Lindberg: +1

T45. Yu Jin Sung: +1

T45. Ally Ewing: +1

T45. Azahara Munoz: +1

T45. Minji Kang: +1

T57. Leona Maguire: +2

T57. Lauren Hartlage: +2

T57. Hyo Joon Jang: +2

T57. Chanettee Wannasaen: +2

T57. Mel Reid: +2

T62. Georgia Hall: +3

T62. Gaby Lopez: +3

T64. Jennifer Kupcho: +4

T64. Esther Henseleit: +4

T64. Frida Kinhult: +4

67. Brittany Lincicome: +5

68. Malia Nam: +6