Is Nelly Korda winning the 2024 LPGA Drive On Championship in her hometown? Leaderboard explored

Nelly Korda carded 4-under 68 on Saturday to aggregate at 13-under to take a four-stroke lead at the LPGA Drive-On Championship. She finished the front nine at 37 with two bogeys and a birdie, but recovered well on the back nine and snaked two birdies and an eagle to take a comfortable 54-hole lead.
Megan Khang, Ayaka Furue, and Lydia Ko were tied for second at 9-under. Khang carded 66, while Ko and Furue shot 69 on the third day at the Bradenton Country Club.
Speaking of her third round, the eight-time LPGA Tour winner was quoted as saying via SB Nation:
"Just a confidence boost knowing I can climb up the leaderboard, contend, and stay in contention. I definitely didn’t have a great start today. I think I was one back after nine holes, and then kind of turned it around."
"But every single time I get to be in contention, I learn more about myself and how to handle these situations. Hopefully, I can put together a good round for the hometown."
Leaderboard for the LPGA Drive-On Championship after Saturday's round
Here's a look at the leaderboard for the LPGA Drive-On Championship after three rounds:
- 1. Nelly Korda: -13
- T2. Megan Khang: -9
- T2. Ayaka Furue: -9
- T2. Lydia Ko: 9
- T5. Auston Kim: -8
- T5. Robyn Choi: -8
- T5. Sei Young Kim: -8
- T5. Xiyu Lin: -8
- T9. Lexi Thompson: -7
- T9. Gemma Dryburgh: -7
- T9. Jasmine Suwannapura: -7
- T12. Nasa Hataoka: -5
- T12. Lucy Li: -5
- T14. Lindy Duncan: -4
- T14. A Lim Kim: -4
- T14. Brooke Henderson: -4
- T14. Yealimi Noh: -4
- T14. Mi Hyang Lee: -4
- T14. Madelene Sagstrom: -4
- T14. Ruoning Yin: -4
- T14. Arpichaya Yubol: -4
- T22. Xiaowen Yin: -3
- T22. Emily Kristine Pedersen: -3
- T22. Mao Saigo: -3
- T22. Albane Valenzuela: -3
- T22. Lauren Coughlin: -3
- T22. Marina Alex: -3
- T22. Celine Boutier: -3
- T22. So Mi Lee: -3
- T30. Yu Liu: -2
- T30. Mone Inami: -2
- T30. Hye-Jin Choi: -2
- T33. Cheyenne Knight: -1
- T33. Hae Ran Ryu: -1
- T33. Wei-Ling Hsu: -1
- T33. Maja Stark: -1
- T33. Yan Liu: -1
- T33. Allisen Corpuz: -1
- T33. Linn Grant: -1
- T33. Isabella Fierro: -1
- T33. Nanna Koerstz Madsen: -1
- T42. Gurleen Kaur: E
- T42. Olivia Cowan: E
- T42. Andrea Lee: E
- T45. Patty Tavatanakit: +1
- T45. Stephanie Meadow: +1
- T45. Jodi Ewart Shadoff: +1
- T45. Lilia Vu: +1
- T45. In Gee Chun: +1
- T45. Aline Krauter: +1
- T45. Nataliya Guseva: +1
- T45. Pernilla Lindberg: +1
- T45. Yu Jin Sung: +1
- T45. Ally Ewing: +1
- T45. Azahara Munoz: +1
- T45. Minji Kang: +1
- T57. Leona Maguire: +2
- T57. Lauren Hartlage: +2
- T57. Hyo Joon Jang: +2
- T57. Chanettee Wannasaen: +2
- T57. Mel Reid: +2
- T62. Georgia Hall: +3
- T62. Gaby Lopez: +3
- T64. Jennifer Kupcho: +4
- T64. Esther Henseleit: +4
- T64. Frida Kinhult: +4
- 67. Brittany Lincicome: +5
- 68. Malia Nam: +6
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
Be the first one to comment
GIF
Comment in moderation