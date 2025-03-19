Is Paige Spiranac in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie? Golf model's movie casting details explored

Paige Spiranac is among the top golf names who have shared their excitement for the Happy Gilmore 2 trailer. Interestingly, she will also be one of the golf personalities making a cameo in the much-anticipated golf-based comedy movie.

On Tuesday, March 18, Adam Sandler shared the teaser trailer of Netflix's Happy Gilmore 2. Spiranac also reshared Sandler's post on X and shared the news of her being part of the upcoming golf comedy.

"The fact that I’m in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie is actually insane lol check me out in the trailer!" she wrote.

In the 90-second-long teaser trailer, we get to see the likes of Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler, Justin Thomas, and John Daly. Spiranac also appears towards the end of the clip, where Sandler hilariously tears up the simulator screen with his shot.

Besides the above names, Collin Morikawa, Brooks Koepka, and Will Zalatoris are other top professional golfers who will make cameos in the Netflix comedy.

Happy Gilmore 2 will feature Julie Bowen, Ben Stiller, and Christopher McDonald reprising their roles from the first movie. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Blake Clark, and Adam’s daughters Sadie and Sunny Sandler will also be appearing in the movie. The movie is set to release on Netflix on July 25.

Paige Spiranac makes a big Masters 2025 prediction

Following Rory McIlroy's win at the Players Championship, Paige Spiranac made a bold prediction about the golfer for the 2025 Masters Tournament.

"Rory to win The Masters," she wrote. "I know but really this year is the year it’s happening."

Earlier, McIlroy claimed his second win at TPC Sawgrass after defeating J.J. Spaun in a three-hole playoff. This is also his second win this season, which has strengthened his prospects for the first major of the season. So far, only Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have won at Augusta following a win at The Players.

McIlroy has a decent record at Augusta National, but he has never been able to win there. This remains the only major he needs to complete the career Grand Slam.

The four-time major champion has missed just three cuts at the Masters and has notched seven top tens. Three years ago, he posted a career-best runner-up finish, but since then, he has missed the cut and finished outside the top 20.

It will be interesting to see if McIlro ends his 10-year-long major drought next month or if fans will have to wait a bit more.

