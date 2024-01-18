Min Woo Lee recently signed with the athletic apparel retailer Lululemon. The brand is now active in the world of golf after its recent popularity in the sports world. Just like Lululemon, Min Woo Lee is also a rising star in the world of golf, and his signing with the company comes ahead of his start in the 2024 PGA Tour season.

Earlier this month, Lee announced his partnership with the company on social media. However, Lee is not the only golfer to sign with Lululemon - he is the third.

In 2019, Lydia Ko became the first-ever golfer to sign with Lululemon. In April 2022, Lululemon signed their very first male golfer, J.R. Smith, an NBA champion-turned collegiate golfer at North Carolina A&T.

Min Woo Lee will be the first male pro golfer to sign a deal with the company. The collaborative post on Instagram said:

"He goes by Woozy, Chef - and now you can call him our newest Ambassador. We’re so excited to tee up a partnership with pro golfer @minwoo27lee. Welcome to the team, Min Woo."

Min Woo Lee has only praises for Lululemon after signing on as a partner

Speaking about his new sponsorship deal, Min Woo Lee had nothing but praise for the brand.

Lee said via Golf Monthly:

“I’m excited to partner with lululemon to bring my sense of fun and freshness to the game and lead the way for a new generation of golfers. The quality of lululemon’s golf collection speaks for itself – it’s smart, clean, and stylish, which is exactly how I want to feel on the course."

Min Woo Lee signed on with Lululemon after his apparel sponsorship with ImagineCre came to an end. The 'cool and swaggy' design of Lululemon reportedly piqued Lee's interest. With the new sponsorship, there is also a possibility of a collaboration on a new line between the two.

Talking about being a part of the design process, Lee said via SB Nation:

“I get to be some part of the designing process, which is incredible. I still think I’m a little kid from Perth, just playing golf. So, it was very cool to be there last week in Vancouver and talk with the design team and everyone there.”

The World No. 37 golfer will be making his debut at the American Express, donning Lululemon gear.