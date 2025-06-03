Is Phil Mickelson playing at 2025 LIV Golf Virginia?

Yes, Phil Mickelson is confirmed to play in the upcoming 2025 LIV Golf Virginia event, taking place from June 6 to 8 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia. He will be competing as captain of the HyFlyers GC team, alongside Brendan Steele, Cameron Tringale, and Andy Ogletree.

Ad

This tournament marks the eighth event of the 14-stop LIV Golf season and is the league's first visit to Robert Trent Jones Golf Club. The course, completed in 1991, has hosted four Presidents Cups in the past and the 2024 Solheim Cup.

The event will follow LIV Golf’s standard format with 54 holes over three days, using shotgun starts each round. A total of 54 players are expected to compete.

Phil Mickelson at the Masters Tournament - Second Round - Source: Imagn

Alongside Mickelson, the field features several top names, including Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Sergio Garcia, Cameron Smith, Bubba Watson, Charl Schwartzel, Patrick Reed, and 2024 U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Ad

Trending

For Mickelson, this event is a return to a course he knows well. He played at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club during past Presidents Cup tournaments, so he’s familiar with how it plays.

How to watch Phil Mickelson during LIV Golf Virginia?

Fans can watch the tournament live through various platforms:

FOX Sports: Coverage will be available on FOX, FS1, FS2, and the FOX Business Network.

Coverage will be available on FOX, FS1, FS2, and the FOX Business Network. LIV Golf App: Live streaming is accessible via the LIV Golf app, compatible with iOS, Android, Apple TV, Fire TV, Google Android TV, Roku, LG, Vizio, and Samsung Smart TVs.

Ad

LIV Golf Virginia 2025 Tee Times (All times ET):

Friday, June 6: 12:05 PM – Round 1

12:05 PM – Round 1 Saturday, June 7: 1:05 PM – Round 2

1:05 PM – Round 2 Sunday, June 8: 9:54 AM – Final Round

How has Phil Mickelson performed in the 2025 season so far?

Phil Mickelson, captain of HyFlyers GC, is currently ranked 15th in the 2025 LIV Golf Standings. The 54-year-old skipped the season opener in Riyadh but began his campaign in Adelaide, where he finished T23 at 2-under par.

Ad

He followed that up with a strong performance in Hong Kong, finishing solo third at 14-under, his first individual podium result since joining the league in 2022.

In Singapore, Phil Mickelson tied for 19th place, with a total of 4-under par. He then competed in Mexico City, where he finished T22 with a score of 1-under.

His form dipped in Korea, where he placed 50th after finishing 7-over par. Mickelson also played in the Masters and PGA Championship this year, but missed the cut in both majors.

Ad

Statistically, Mickelson has made 71 birdies and no eagles so far this season. He has a fairway hit rate of 67.70%, while his scrambling stands at 67 out of 111 (60.36%).

His greens in regulation (GIR) are 213 out of 324, with a GIR percentage of 65.74%. He has taken 519 GIR putts with an average of 1.60 putts per green. His average driving distance this season is 302.7 yards.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sonali Verma Know More