Is Phil Mickelson playing at PGA Championship 2024? Availability explored

Phil Mickelson, one of the golf legends, has 45 PGA Tour wins. Mickelson joined the breakaway tour LIV in 2022. Golf fans and enthusiasts have always been curious about Mickelson's next destination on the course.

In 2021, Phil Mickelson became the oldest Major winner after his win at the 2021 PGA Championship. Mickelson's name is listed in the field announced for the PGA Championship. Therefore, he'd be playing his 31st PGA Championship this year. The tournament will be held from May 16 to 19, 2024, at Valhalla Golf Course.

Mickelson has a tremendous record at the PGA Championship. He has 10 top-10 finishes in the tournament after his debut in 1993. He became the PGA champion in 2005 by one stroke over Thomas Bjorn and Steve Elkington.

In 2021, he won by two strokes over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen. After winning the tournament, he admitted that it might be the last tournament he'd ever won. He said (via PGA Tour):

"Certainly, one of the moments I'll cherish my entire life. I don't know how to describe the feeling of excitement and fulfillment and accomplishment to do something when – you know, of this magnitude – when very few people thought that I could."

Last year, Mickelson made his 100th Major cut at the PGA Championship. After achieving the record, he said (via PGA Championship):

"It shows that I've had a lot of great experiences in the game of golf and that I've had a lot of great years and opportunities and I guess life experiences; playing in these tournaments is something I'm very appreciative of."

Mickelson last played at the LIV Golf Singapore. He finished with T22 with 6 under par. He is currently positioned 34 in the LIV individual standings.

A look at Phil Mickelson's performance in 2024

Phil Mickelson, 53, has had a below-average start at the LIV Golf Mayakoba. He was positioned at T51 after the end of 54 holes. He gradually improved from T51 to T30 at Las Vegas. His best performance of the year came at Jeddah where he finished T6 with an overall score of 10 under par.

Also known as 'lefty', Mickelson performed dismally in Hong Kong and Miami. Despite making the cut, he finished tied at T43 with 8 over par at Augusta National Golf Club. In the 2024 PGA Championship, he comes off a T22 finish at LIV Golf Singapore.

Let's take a look at Phil Mickelson's performance in the year.

LIV Golf Mayakoba: T51 (224 (+11))

LIV Golf Las Vegas: T30 (208 (-2))

LIV Golf Jeddah: T6 (200 (-10))

LIV Golf Hong Kong: T52 (218 (+8))

LIV Golf Miami: 47 (224 (+8))

Masters Tournament: T43 (296 (+8))

LIV Golf Adelaide: T38 (209 (-7))

LIV Golf Singapore: T22 (207 (-6))