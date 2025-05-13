Is Phil Mickelson playing in the PGA Championship 2025? Availability explored

The PGA Championship 2025 is less than 72 hours away, and several superstars of the game, including Phil Mickelson, will be in action. The two-time champion is back to compete for the 32nd time at the second major of the season.

The PGA Championship 2025 will be played at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18. Stars from the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, as well as from LIV Golf, are set to be back in action.

Mickelson has been a regular feature at the majors and hasn't missed the PGA Championship since 2022. Notably, that year he was the defending champion but opted out of the event amid the LIV Golf controversy.

In 2021, Mickelson posted a two-shot win over Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen to win his second Wanamaker Trophy. With his sixth major championship, he became the oldest major champion ever. Interestingly, this was his last professional win, and his game has struggled since.

Phil Mickelson's first win at the PGA Championship had come in 2005 after edging out Thomas Bjørn and Steve Elkington by one shot.

The 54-year-old veteran golfer has made a remarkable 28 cuts at the PGA Championship in 31 starts and has posted ten top-10s. Speaking of the golf course, he has played 17 times at Quail Hollow Golf Club and has missed just two cuts.

Phil Mickelson's record explored at the PGA Championship

Here's a look at Phil Mickelson's performance at the PGA Championship over the years:

1993 : T6, −7 (67-71-69-70)

: T6, −7 (67-71-69-70) 1994 : 3, −4 (68-71-67-70)

: 3, −4 (68-71-67-70) 1995 : CUT, +6 (77-71)

: CUT, +6 (77-71) 1996 : T8, −8 (67-67-74-72)

: T8, −8 (67-67-74-72) 1997 : T29, +6 (69-69-73-75)

: T29, +6 (69-69-73-75) 1998 : T34, +5 (70-70-78-67)

: T34, +5 (70-70-78-67) 1999 : T57, +7 (72-72-74-77)

: T57, +7 (72-72-74-77) 2000 : T9, −9 (70-70-69-70)

: T9, −9 (70-70-69-70) 2001 : 2, −14 (66-66-66-68)

: 2, −14 (66-66-66-68) 2002 : T34, +6 (76-72-78-68)

: T34, +6 (76-72-78-68) 2003 : T23, +8 (66-75-72-75)

: T23, +8 (66-75-72-75) 2004 : T6, −6 (69-72-67-74)

: T6, −6 (69-72-67-74) 2005 : 1, −4 (67-65-72-72)

: 1, −4 (67-65-72-72) 2006 : T16, −6 (69-71-68-74)

: T16, −6 (69-71-68-74) 2007 : T32, +6 (73-69-75-69)

: T32, +6 (73-69-75-69) 2008 : T7, +4 (70-73-71-70)

: T7, +4 (70-73-71-70) 2009 : 73, +12 (74-74-76-76)

: 73, +12 (74-74-76-76) 2010 : T12, −6 (73-69-73-67)

: T12, −6 (73-69-73-67) 2011 : T19, E (71-70-69-70)

: T19, E (71-70-69-70) 2012 : T36, +3 (73-71-73-74)

: T36, +3 (73-71-73-74) 2013 : T72, +12 (71-71-78-72)

: T72, +12 (71-71-78-72) 2014 : 2, −15 (69-67-67-66)

: 2, −15 (69-67-67-66) 2015 : T18, −8 (72-73-66-69)

: T18, −8 (72-73-66-69) 2016 : T33, −3 (71-70-68-68)

: T33, −3 (71-70-68-68) 2017 : CUT, +11 (79-74)

: CUT, +11 (79-74) 2018 : CUT, +4 (73-71)

: CUT, +4 (73-71) 2019 : T71, +12 (69-71-76-76)

: T71, +12 (69-71-76-76) 2020 : T71, +4 (72-69-70-73)

: T71, +4 (72-69-70-73) 2021 : 1, −6 (70-69-70-73)

: 1, −6 (70-69-70-73) 2023 : T58, +10 (73-72-75-70)

: T58, +10 (73-72-75-70) 2024: CUT, +4 (74-72)

