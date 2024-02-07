Is rain expected at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? TPC Scottsdale weather forecast explored

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is set to commence on Thursday, February 8. Unlike last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, California, the TPC Scottsdale is not going to be affected by heavy winds and inclement weather.

Although the Tuesday (February 6) practice session of the WM Phoenix Open was interrupted by rainfall, the weather is expected to get better as the week progresses towards the main event on Thursday.

As per National Weather Service Phoenix meteorologist Matt Salerno, the TPC Scottsdale will not face as strong winds and rainfall as Pebble Beach due to the topographical difference.

Salerno was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"Just due to the fact that we have mountainous terrain around the city, and we are in a low spot of the Valley, the clouds and rain tend to form around us. As the winds start blowing from the south, those clouds and precipitation move away from the Valley up towards the mountains."

Salerno added that the storms hitting California were caused by the atmospheric river flowing along the West Coast. However, the amount of moisture was not going to be strong enough to reach Phoenix, Arizona.

Here's a look at the weather forecast for all four days at the WM Phoenix Open 2024:

Thursday, February 8

Temperatures : High: 56, Low: 45

: High: 56, Low: 45 Precipitation : 45% chance

: 45% chance Wind: 8-14 mph

Friday, February 9

Temperature : High: 59, Low: 42

: High: 59, Low: 42 Precipitation : 15% chance

: 15% chance Wind: 8–12 mph

Saturday, February 10

Temperature : High: 57, Low: 40

: High: 57, Low: 40 Precipitation : 30%

: 30% Wind: 6–12 mph

Sunday, February 11

Temperatures : High: 62, Low: 40

: High: 62, Low: 40 Precipitation : 0% chance

: 0% chance Wind: 5-8 mph

Who is playing at the WM Phoenix Open 2024?

Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion at the WM Phoenix Open 2024

Here are the players competing at the WM Phoenix Open 2024:

Aaron Baddeley

Aaron Rai

Adam Hadwin

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Adam Svensson

Adrien Dumont de Chassart

Akshay Bhatia

Alex Noren

Andrew Novak

Andrew Putnam

Austin Eckroat

Beau Hossler

Ben Griffin

Ben Kohles

Ben Martin

Ben Taylor

Billy Horschel

Brandon Wu

Brandt Snedeker

Brendon Todd

Brian Harman

Bud Cauley

Byeong Hun An

C.T. Pan

Callum Tarren

Cameron Champ

Cameron Young

Camilo Villegas

Carl Yuan

Carson Young

Chad Ramey

Charley Hoffman

Chesson Hadley

Chez Reavie

Chris Gotterup

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Corey Conners

Daniel Berger

David Lipsky

Davis Riley

Davis Thompson

Denny McCarthy

Doug Ghim

Dylan Wu

Emiliano Grillo

Eric Cole

Erik van Rooyen

Garrick Higgo

Gary Woodland

Grayson Murray

Greyson Sigg

Harris English

Harry Hall

Hayden Buckley

Hideki Matsuyama

J.B. Holmes

J.J. Spaun

J.T. Poston

Jake Knapp

Jesse Mueller

Jhonattan Vegas

Joel Dahmen

Jordan Spieth

Joseph Bramlett

Justin Lower

Justin Suh

Justin Thomas

K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell

Kevin Stadler

Kevin Streelman

Kevin Yu

Kurt Kitayama

Lanto Griffin

Lee Hodges

Lucas Glover

Luke Donald

Luke List

Mark Hubbard

Martin Laird

Matt Fitzpatrick

Matt Kuchar

Matt NeSmith

Matt Wallace

Matti Schmid

Maverick McNealy

Max Homa

Michael Kim

Min Woo Lee

Nate Lashley

Nick Hardy

Nick Taylor

Nico Echavarria

Patrick Rodgers

Peter Malnati

Rickie Fowler

Robby Shelton

Ryan Brehm

Ryan Moore

S.H. Kim

Sahith Theegala

Sam Burns

Sam Ryder

Sam Stevens

Scott Stallings

Scottie Scheffler

Seamus Power

Shane Lowry

Si Woo Kim

Stewart Cink

Sungjae Im

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Thomas Detry

Tom Hoge

Tom Kim

Troy Merritt

Tyler Duncan

Tyson Alexander

Viktor Hovland

Vince Whaley

Vincent Norrman

Will Gordon

Wyndham Clark

Xander Schauffele

Zac Blair

Zach Johnson