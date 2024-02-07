Is rain expected at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open? TPC Scottsdale weather forecast explored

The 2024 WM Phoenix Open is set to commence on Thursday, February 8. Unlike last week's AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach, California, the TPC Scottsdale is not going to be affected by heavy winds and inclement weather.
Although the Tuesday (February 6) practice session of the WM Phoenix Open was interrupted by rainfall, the weather is expected to get better as the week progresses towards the main event on Thursday.
As per National Weather Service Phoenix meteorologist Matt Salerno, the TPC Scottsdale will not face as strong winds and rainfall as Pebble Beach due to the topographical difference.
Salerno was quoted as saying via Golfweek:
"Just due to the fact that we have mountainous terrain around the city, and we are in a low spot of the Valley, the clouds and rain tend to form around us. As the winds start blowing from the south, those clouds and precipitation move away from the Valley up towards the mountains."
Salerno added that the storms hitting California were caused by the atmospheric river flowing along the West Coast. However, the amount of moisture was not going to be strong enough to reach Phoenix, Arizona.
Here's a look at the weather forecast for all four days at the WM Phoenix Open 2024:
Thursday, February 8
- Temperatures: High: 56, Low: 45
- Precipitation: 45% chance
- Wind: 8-14 mph
Friday, February 9
- Temperature: High: 59, Low: 42
- Precipitation: 15% chance
- Wind: 8–12 mph
Saturday, February 10
- Temperature: High: 57, Low: 40
- Precipitation: 30%
- Wind: 6–12 mph
Sunday, February 11
- Temperatures: High: 62, Low: 40
- Precipitation: 0% chance
- Wind: 5-8 mph
Who is playing at the WM Phoenix Open 2024?
Here are the players competing at the WM Phoenix Open 2024:
- Aaron Baddeley
- Aaron Rai
- Adam Hadwin
- Adam Schenk
- Adam Scott
- Adam Svensson
- Adrien Dumont de Chassart
- Akshay Bhatia
- Alex Noren
- Andrew Novak
- Andrew Putnam
- Austin Eckroat
- Beau Hossler
- Ben Griffin
- Ben Kohles
- Ben Martin
- Ben Taylor
- Billy Horschel
- Brandon Wu
- Brandt Snedeker
- Brendon Todd
- Brian Harman
- Bud Cauley
- Byeong Hun An
- C.T. Pan
- Callum Tarren
- Cameron Champ
- Cameron Young
- Camilo Villegas
- Carl Yuan
- Carson Young
- Chad Ramey
- Charley Hoffman
- Chesson Hadley
- Chez Reavie
- Chris Gotterup
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Corey Conners
- Daniel Berger
- David Lipsky
- Davis Riley
- Davis Thompson
- Denny McCarthy
- Doug Ghim
- Dylan Wu
- Emiliano Grillo
- Eric Cole
- Erik van Rooyen
- Garrick Higgo
- Gary Woodland
- Grayson Murray
- Greyson Sigg
- Harris English
- Harry Hall
- Hayden Buckley
- Hideki Matsuyama
- J.B. Holmes
- J.J. Spaun
- J.T. Poston
- Jake Knapp
- Jesse Mueller
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Joel Dahmen
- Jordan Spieth
- Joseph Bramlett
- Justin Lower
- Justin Suh
- Justin Thomas
- K.H. Lee
- Keith Mitchell
- Kevin Stadler
- Kevin Streelman
- Kevin Yu
- Kurt Kitayama
- Lanto Griffin
- Lee Hodges
- Lucas Glover
- Luke Donald
- Luke List
- Mark Hubbard
- Martin Laird
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Matt Kuchar
- Matt NeSmith
- Matt Wallace
- Matti Schmid
- Maverick McNealy
- Max Homa
- Michael Kim
- Min Woo Lee
- Nate Lashley
- Nick Hardy
- Nick Taylor
- Nico Echavarria
- Patrick Rodgers
- Peter Malnati
- Rickie Fowler
- Robby Shelton
- Ryan Brehm
- Ryan Moore
- S.H. Kim
- Sahith Theegala
- Sam Burns
- Sam Ryder
- Sam Stevens
- Scott Stallings
- Scottie Scheffler
- Seamus Power
- Shane Lowry
- Si Woo Kim
- Stewart Cink
- Sungjae Im
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Thomas Detry
- Tom Hoge
- Tom Kim
- Troy Merritt
- Tyler Duncan
- Tyson Alexander
- Viktor Hovland
- Vince Whaley
- Vincent Norrman
- Will Gordon
- Wyndham Clark
- Xander Schauffele
- Zac Blair
- Zach Johnson