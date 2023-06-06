"Is there a reason Daly didn’t show up?" - Fans react to John Daly’s absence at Paige Spiranac’s invitational charity game

Paige Spiranac was expected to play against John Daly at a charity event recently. However, Daly cancelled on the day of the event, saying that he could not make it. With the two-time Major winner not coming to play, three-time PGA Tour winner Jerry Kelly stepped up and played with Spiranac instead.

After the match Spiranac was left in awe of Kelly. The golfer finished his round with 10 birdies and two eagles, showing that he had not lost his touch. Spiranac praised him on Twitter, writing:

"Today was supposed to be my match against John Daly. When he didn’t show, Jerry Kelly filled in. Jerry made 10 birdies and 2 eagles today. It was the greatest round of golf I’ve ever witnessed. We raised a ton of money for charity and I’m not too mad with the 66 I shot. What a great day at Geneva National!"

Fans were quick to praise Paige Spiranac on her game as well, who carded a fantastic 66 on the course. They also enquired on why Daly did not show up. It was later disclosed that he is injured and cannot move around at all.

"Is there a reason Daly didn’t show up? Congrats on the money raised and the good round," was one comment.

Paige Spiranac replied to the Twitter user:

"Was told at 8 am the day of the event which started at 10:30 am he couldn’t come or even ride around because of an injury. Hope he has a speedy recovery"

Other fans made humorous jokes on Daly's flamboyant habits. Here are some of the best tweets:

Nelson @BelgerNelson @PaigeSpiranac Daly probably had more pressing matters than meeting you, drinking 20 diet cokes and doing 5k pulls at a slot machine. @PaigeSpiranac Daly probably had more pressing matters than meeting you, drinking 20 diet cokes and doing 5k pulls at a slot machine.

Gronkeykong @KingGronkeykong @PaigeSpiranac Ya but how many cigarettes did Jerry smoke and how many beers did he crush? @PaigeSpiranac Ya but how many cigarettes did Jerry smoke and how many beers did he crush?

Tom Brew @tombrewsports @PaigeSpiranac @Brandon40086886 You were better off. I think Jerry Kelly is one of the nicest guys ever in pro golf. And I've seen him go crazy low too!! @PaigeSpiranac @Brandon40086886 You were better off. I think Jerry Kelly is one of the nicest guys ever in pro golf. And I've seen him go crazy low too!!

R2sojr @R2sojr1 @PaigeSpiranac @Brandon40086886 Damn he didnt know the day before that he couldn’t play? @PaigeSpiranac @Brandon40086886 Damn he didnt know the day before that he couldn’t play?

John Daly unable to play with Paige Spiranac due to persistent knee injury

While Daly has been dealing with a persistent knee injury, one golf fan was quick to point out that he could have let Paige Spiranac know earlier. Daly made headlines recently when he withdrew from the 2023 Senior PGA Championship after playing just 13 holes.

The injury also meant that he would not be playing at the 105th PGA Championship, which was a disappointment for fans. His left knee replacement was severely swollen, which left him unable to move. He hopes to recover and be back on course soon.

