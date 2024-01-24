Is Rory McIlroy making his 2024 PGA Tour season debut at the Farmers Insurance Open? Golfer’s schedule explored

Rory McIlroy is not competing at the Farmers Insurance Open, which starts on Wednesday, January 24 at the Torrey Pines in San Diego, California. Fans will have to wait another week before he starts his PGA Tour season with the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which commences on February 1 at Pebble Beach Golf Links.

McIlroy traditionally starts his year on the DP World Tour, and this time was no different as he competed at the Dubai International a couple of weeks ago and finished runner-up. The following week, he played in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic and successfully defended the title to win the event for the fourth time.

McIlroy last played on the PGA Tour at the Tour Championship in August, where he finished 4th in the FedEx Cup. He had a good 2022–23 season, as he registered two wins and finished in the top ten of three of the four majors.

The Northern Irishman is playing at the Pebble Beach Golf Links only for the second time in his career and first since missing the cut in 2018. Earlier this month, he made it clear that he wanted to enter the Masters Week more prepared with more event experience. For the uninitiated, the Augusta National remains the only major he has yet to win in his career.

He was quoted as saying, via Golf Digest:

"The weeks before are important just to get me feeling like I’m in good form. This year, in fact, I’m going to play more before the Masters. It will be my ninth or 10th event of the year. Previously, it’s been my sixth or seventh. I’ll hopefully be a bit sharper and know exactly where my game really is."

The four-time major champion will then compete at the Genesis Invitational two weeks after the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. Following the Riviera event, he will participate in Capital One's The Match.

McIlroy's next few events will be the Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship in March. He has also committed himself to the Valero Texas Open, which falls just the week before the Masters in April. He will be returning to TPC San Antonio after skipping it last year.

The 34-year-old golfer last played at the Farmers Insurance Golf Club in 2021 and finished T16 at 6-under. In the previous two starts at Torrey Pines, he finished T5 and T3, respectively.

Where did Rory McIlroy last compete?

Rory McIlory last competed at the 2024 Hero Dubai Desert Classic. He was the defending champion at the event but had a rocky start in his quest for the fourth win. He carded 71 and 70 in the first two rounds but moved up with a third-round 63. On the final day, he carded 70 and aggregated at 14-under, beating Adrian Meronk by one stroke to win the event for the fourth time in his career.

Now McIlroy has won the Dubai Desert Classic the most times and has overtaken Ernie Els, who had three wins.