The PGA Championship this weekend is Rory McIlroy's next chance to put an end to his Major drought. He last won one of the four Major championships in 2014, coming agonizingly close since but never capturing his fifth title.

This weekend marks the first time since April that he has a chance to win a Major after coming up short at the Masters. Is he in the field for the PGA Championship at Valhalla Country Club in Louisville?

Is Rory McIlroy playing at the PGA Championship in 2024?

Rory McIlroy is slated to play the PGA Championship. He has been in Louisville all week taking part in the previews and is slated to tee off this Thursday barring any unforeseen injury. At the time of writing, there's no reason to believe he's going to miss out.

As mentioned, McIlroy hasn't won a Major since the Open Championship in 2014. He also won the PGA Championship that year, but he's been winless in Majors ever since. Those wins put him on the precipice of doing something few others have ever done.

Rory McIlroy is playing the PGA Championship this weekend

McIlroy's victory at the Open gave him three of the four trophies, just needing to win The Masters Tournament to complete the Career Grand Slam. Only five golfers have ever done that, most recently being Tiger Woods. McIlroy has been working on that for a decade.

He missed the mark again in 2024, but the lack of a Grand Slam is only part of the picture. One of golf's best-ever players is also experiencing a losing streak in its biggest tournaments. McIlroy is a historically good golfer, but he hasn't been able to win a big one in a decade.

Fortunately, he has good odds of doing so finally. He's second in odds behind Scottie Scheffler to win the PGA Championship.

McIlroy is also on a hot streak. The golfer broke his 2024 winless drought with a victory alongside Shane Lowry in the Zurich Classic. He followed that up with a comeback five-stroke win in the Wells Fargo Championship.