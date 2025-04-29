Is Rory McIlroy playing in the CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025? Masters champion's schedule explored

Rory McIlroy is not playing this week at the 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship. The Northern Irish golfer competed at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans last week, and following that, he is on a break this week.

The 2025 CJ Cup Byron Nelson Championship is scheduled to take place from May 1 to 4, and it features some top-ranked players such as Scottie Scheffler and Gary Woodland.

McIlroy is expected to return to action at the Truist Championship, previously known as the Wells Fargo Championship. He is last year’s winner and is likely to return to defend his title. The 2025 Truist Championship is scheduled from May 8 to 11.

Following this, McIlroy will next most likely play at the 2025 PGA Championship, the second major of the year. The tournament will take place from May 15 to 18 at Quail Hollow.

Rory McIlroy has been having a phenomenal outing this year on the PGA Tour. He has completed his career Grand Slam with a victory at the Masters 2025 earlier this month.

A look into Rory McIlroy's performance in 2025

Rory McIlroy at the 2025 PGA: Zurich Classic of New Orleans - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Rory McIlroy started his season on the PGA Tour in 2025 with a win at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He started the outing with the opening round of 66 and then played the next round of 70.

McIlroy maintained his impressive game in the tournament and carded the next two rounds of 65 and 66 to win the tournament. He played at the Genesis Invitational, where he carded the four rounds of 72, 67, 74, and 72 to settle in the T17 position.

Rory McIlroy has won a total of three tournaments in 2025 on the PGA Tour. His second win of the year was recorded at The Players Championship, where he played the four rounds of 67, 68, 73, and 68 to settle in a tie with JJ Spaun. He went on to win the event after defeating the American in a sudden-death playoff.

McIlroy's third win came at the Masters, and that was also after winning in a playoff. He defeated Justin Rose in a playoff to clinch victory.

Here are the results of the tournaments Rory McIlroy played in 2025:

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Result: 1

Score: 66, 70, 65, 66

The Genesis Invitational

Result: T17

Score: 72, 67, 74, 72

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard

Result: T15

Score: 70, 70, 73, 72

THE PLAYERS Championship

Result: 1

Score: 67, 68, 73, 68

Texas Children's Houston Open

Result: T5

Score: 70, 66, 65, 64

Masters Tournament

Result: 1

Score: 72, 66, 66, 73

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Result: T12

Score: 64, 69, 61, 72

