Is Rory McIlroy playing at the John Deere Classic?

Rory McIlroy has had a great season on the PGA Tour so far this year. With the John Deere Classic being played in Silvis, Illinois this week, fans are curious if the Northern Irishman is a part of the star studded field.

The TGL co-founder will not be playing the 2025 John Deere Classic at the challenging TPC Deere Run.

Rory McIlroy's next appearance could be at the Genesis Scottish Open as a part winner of the tournament. The event will serve as preparation for the 2025 Open Championship.

Having played on the PGA Tour since 2010, Rory McIlroy has never played the John Deere Classic. The move could be a part of his seasonal strategy. As the tournament falls before the Open Championship, some players prefer to sit the John Deere Classic out in order to prepare for the Major championship and avoid any injuries.

How much money has Rory McIlroy earned so far this PGA Tour season?

Rory McIlroy has made 12 starts on the PGA Tour so far this year. Having made 11 cuts and recorded 10-top 25 finishes, he has earned a whopping $14,916,410 in official earnings to rank second on the circuit's Official Money List.

The career Grand Slam winner earned his biggest pay check of the year yet at the 2025 Masters Tournament. He earned a massive pay day worth a whopping $4.2 million.

His lowest pay check was worth $49,190 at the PGA Championship. The European golfer tied for 47th place with a total 72 hole score of 3 over par.

Here's a look at how much each of the Ryder Cup star's performances earned him so far this year (via PGA Tour):

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

Position - WIN

Score - 21 under par

Earnings - $3.6 million

The Genesis Invitational

Position - T17

Score - 3 under par

Earnings - $270,714.29

Arnold Palmer Invitational

Position - T15

Score - 3 under par

Earnings - $349,000

The PLAYERS Championship

Position - WIN

Score - 12 under par

Earnings - $4.5 million

Texas Children's Houston Open

Position - T5

Score - 15 under par

Earnings - $337,843.75

Masters Tournament

Position - WIN

Score - 11 under par

Earnings - $4.2 million

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Position - T12

Score - 22 under par

Earnings - $69,092

Truist Championship

Position - T7

Score - 10 under par

Earnings - $602,500

PGA Championship

Position - T47

Score - 3 over par

Earnings - $49,190

RBC Canadian Open

Position - CUT

Score - 9 over par

Earnings - $0

US Open

Position - T19

Score - 7 over par

Earnings - $243,070

Travelers Championship

Position - T6

Score - 12 under par

Earnings - $695,000

