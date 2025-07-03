Is Rory McIlroy playing at the John Deere Classic?

Rory McIlroy has had a great season on the PGA Tour so far this year. With the John Deere Classic being played in Silvis, Illinois this week, fans are curious if the Northern Irishman is a part of the star studded field.

The TGL co-founder will not be playing the 2025 John Deere Classic at the challenging TPC Deere Run.

Rory McIlroy's next appearance could be at the Genesis Scottish Open as a part winner of the tournament. The event will serve as preparation for the 2025 Open Championship.

Having played on the PGA Tour since 2010, Rory McIlroy has never played the John Deere Classic. The move could be a part of his seasonal strategy. As the tournament falls before the Open Championship, some players prefer to sit the John Deere Classic out in order to prepare for the Major championship and avoid any injuries.

How much money has Rory McIlroy earned so far this PGA Tour season?

Rory McIlroy has made 12 starts on the PGA Tour so far this year. Having made 11 cuts and recorded 10-top 25 finishes, he has earned a whopping $14,916,410 in official earnings to rank second on the circuit's Official Money List.

The career Grand Slam winner earned his biggest pay check of the year yet at the 2025 Masters Tournament. He earned a massive pay day worth a whopping $4.2 million.

His lowest pay check was worth $49,190 at the PGA Championship. The European golfer tied for 47th place with a total 72 hole score of 3 over par.

Here's a look at how much each of the Ryder Cup star's performances earned him so far this year (via PGA Tour):

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am

  • Position - WIN
  • Score - 21 under par
  • Earnings - $3.6 million

The Genesis Invitational

  • Position - T17
  • Score - 3 under par
  • Earnings - $270,714.29
Arnold Palmer Invitational

  • Position - T15
  • Score - 3 under par
  • Earnings - $349,000

The PLAYERS Championship

  • Position - WIN
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Earnings - $4.5 million

Texas Children's Houston Open

  • Position - T5
  • Score - 15 under par
  • Earnings - $337,843.75

Masters Tournament

  • Position - WIN
  • Score - 11 under par
  • Earnings - $4.2 million

Zurich Classic of New Orleans

  • Position - T12
  • Score - 22 under par
  • Earnings - $69,092

Truist Championship

  • Position - T7
  • Score - 10 under par
  • Earnings - $602,500

PGA Championship

  • Position - T47
  • Score - 3 over par
  • Earnings - $49,190
RBC Canadian Open

  • Position - CUT
  • Score - 9 over par
  • Earnings - $0

US Open

  • Position - T19
  • Score - 7 over par
  • Earnings - $243,070

Travelers Championship

  • Position - T6
  • Score - 12 under par
  • Earnings - $695,000
