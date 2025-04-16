Is Rory McIlroy playing in the RBC Heritage 2025? Masters champion's schedule explored

Rory McIlroy will not play at the RBC Heritage after winning the Masters Tournament with a score of 11 under. The tournament will have defending champion Scottie Scheffler but won't have the Northern Irishman in the 2025 edition. Last year, McIlroy played at the RBC Heritage to finish at T33 with 7 under 277 after shooting 67-68-68-74.

McIlroy will next play at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans from April 24 to 27. He will also play at the Truist Championship at the Philadelphia Cricket Club from May 8 to 11.

McIlroy's last tournament was the 2025 Masters, where he won the event with 11 under. He shot 72 with four birdies in the first round. In the second and third rounds, he fired 66 and 66, with four birdies and an eagle and four birdies along with two eagles, respectively. He fired 73 in the fourth round with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

Rory McIlroy won two more tournaments in 2025, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 21 under 267 and the PLAYERS Championship with 12 under 276. He had two other top 10 finishes in 2025 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, with T5 and T4 after scoring 15 under 265 and 12 under 276, respectively.

Rory McIlroy shared his playing experience at the 2025 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy joined the press conference at the Masters Tournament after the completion of the event. He shared how this win was a dream come true for the golfer who had won all the major titles except the one at Augusta National. He stated, via ASAP Sports:

“It's a dream come true. I have dreamt about that moment for as long as I can remember. I mentioned it out in the prize ceremony, but watching Tiger here in 1997 do what he did, and then winning his first green jacket, I think that inspired so many of my generation to want to emulate what he did. You know, there were points in my career where I didn't know if I would have this nice garment over my shoulders, but I didn't make it easy today.”

He continued, “I certainly didn't make it easy. I was nervous. It was one of the toughest days I've ever had on the golf course. In a funny way, I feel like the double bogey at the first sort of settled my nerves…But just a complete roller coaster of a day. It felt -- it was very tricky out there. It almost felt more like a U.S. Open than a Masters at some points just with how firm and fast the greens got…I don't know if -- I don't know if any Masters champions had four doubles during the week, but maybe I'm the first.”

Before his 2025 Masters victory, McIlroy had four other major triumphs, including the 2012 PGA Championship and the 2014 PGA Championship. Then, he won the 2011 U.S. Open and the 2014 Open Championship.

