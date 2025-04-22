Is Rory McIlroy playing in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025? Masters champion's schedule explored

Rory McIlroy will play at the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans in a team with his good friend Shane Lowry. The duo won the PGA Tour event in 2024 and will return this year as well to compete in the tournament.

This would be Rory McIlroy's first appearance in the event following his marvelous victory at the Masters 2025, where he completed his career grand slam. Shane Lowry has confirmed that he and McIlroy are playing at the 2025 Zurich Classic in one of his interviews with Golf Week last week.

"We'll be there," Lowry said (via BBC). "I talked to him [Wednesday] morning. We're good to go. To be honest, I didn't want him to feel like he had to play because of me. He's not letting me down if he wanted to take some time. He feels like he wants to get back out there."

Rory McIlroy has been having a fabulous season playing on the PGA Tour in 2025. He has already won three tournaments this season and is one of the top favorites to win at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

What are Rory McIlroy's odds for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025?

McIlroy and Lowry are the top favorites to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans with odds of +350 (via Golf.com). The tournament will also feature some other big names such as Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, and Sahith Theegala.

Morikawa will team up with Kurt Kitayama, and they have the odds of +1200 to win the event, while JT Poston and Keith Mitchell have +1800.

Here are some of the top favorite bets for the 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans (via Golf.com):

Rory McIlroy / Shane Lowry (+350)

Kurt Kitayama / Collin Morikawa (+1200)

J.T. Poston / Keith Mitchell (+1800)

Thomas Detry / Robert MacIntyre (+1800)

Andrew Novak / Ben Griffin (+2200)

Taylor Moore / Wyndham Clark (+2200)

Aaron Rai / Sahith Theegala (+2800)

Billy Horschel / Tom Hoge (+2800)

Rasmus Hojgaard / Nicolai Hojgaard (+2800)

Max Greyserman / Nico Echavarria (+3250)

Meanwhile, this season on the PGA Tour, Rory McIlroy started the campaign at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a marvelous victory in the game. He played the four rounds of 66, 70, 65, and 66 to win the event, and then settled in T17 at the Genesis Invitational and then T15 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

McIlroy won his second event of the season at The Players Championship, followed by a T5 finish at the Texas Children's Houston Open and then another victory at The Masters.

The 2025 Zurich Classic of New Orleans is scheduled to take place from April 24 to 27 at the TPC at Louisiana.

