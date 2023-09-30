“Is that a sandwich order?” - Fans weigh in on Justin Thomas' reaction to Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka's 9&7 Ryder Cup loss

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka didn't have the best start to this year's Ryder Cup and lost miserably to the overpowering team Europe on the first day itself.

Scheffler and Koepka were crushed by Norwegian golfers Viktor Hovland and Ludivg Aberg during the foursomes match. It was a historic loss that ended with a defeat of 9&7.

The entire golfing world was shocked as 2 Major winners were absolutely demolished by two youngsters, one of whom was playing in his first Ryder Cup.

This loss inspired heavy reactions on social media, and many started to lambast the defending champions, Team USA, who entered the tournament as strong favorites.

Interestingly, Justin Thomas had an intriguing reaction to the entire situation. The American golfer was seen whispering '9&7' to his caddie Jim 'Bones' Mackay after the terrifying loss.

Thomas looked completely distraught, and Twitter had a field day with his reaction. Many started to roast the golfer for his reaction, and one user even called out his reaction as a possible sandwich order.

There were also some who supported JT's reaction and believed he cared about the shortcomings of Team USA during the Ryder Cup. However, most of the comments were related to the historic 9&7 loss.

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka were subsequently dropped from the afternoon fourballs following the 9&7 defeat

The Ryder Cup saw exhilarating action on the first day itself as Team Europe picked up a commanding lead over Team USA.

Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka have multiple major championship victories between them and were captain Zach Johnson's most qualified golfers. However, two Norwegian youngsters got the better of them.

Scheffler was reduced to tears as his family looked on from the stands. Subsequently, both Scheffler and Koepka were dropped by Johnson for the afternoon fourballs.

However, it didn't help, as Europe currently lead USA by 9.5–2.5 with the final fourballs session still remaining.

It is believed that Team Europe will exact revenge on the historic 19-9 loss at the Whistling Straights in 2021.

However, prominent golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka will have to save face from the massive scrutiny coming their way from the fans and media.