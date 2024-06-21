“Is this satire?”; “$170 for an H&M hoodie?”: Fans berate Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red’s latest ‘Summer Soft’ collection

Fans on social media have reacted to Tiger Woods' exclusive "Summer Soft" collection for his Sun Day Red brand. The American golfer launched his brand in collaboration with TaylorMade after parting ways with Nike earlier this year.

Sun Day Red has launched several collections, including "The Hunt," "All Things Red," "The Brave," "The Jupiter Collection," and the latest, "Summer Soft," for the warm season. The new collection includes lightweight black-and-white hoodies, joggers, socks, and caps. Prices range from $25 to $170.

NUCLR Golf shared news of Tiger Woods' new collection on its X (formerly Twitter) account, asking fans what they wanted to order.

"Tiger Woods’ brand Sun Day Red launches its ‘Summer Soft’ collection. @TWlegion. What items will you be ordering?"

Fans jumped into the comments section to deride the collection, claiming it was overpriced.

"170$ for an H&M hoodie ??? Come on Tiger you dont need that," commented a fan.

"Is this satire? No way I’d pay for any of this. Why would I need a hoodie in the summer when it’s already 110 in Phoenix? Lol," wrote another fan.

Some fans even expressed their disappointment over including hoodies in a summer collection.

"Sweatpants and hoodies are not what I think of when I hear ‘summer collection’," jotted another fan.

Another fan took a jibe at the prices of the products.

"$150 for softness sounds like a steal," commented a fan.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans' reaction (Image via X/@NUCLRGOLF)

All about Tiger Woods' Sun Day Red Summer Soft collection

The Sun Day Red exclusive "Summer Soft" collection includes lightweight, performance-oriented clothing designed for comfort in hot summers. According to the brand's official website, the clothes are made with breathable and lightweight fabrics.

Here are the rates for the Sun Day Red Summer Soft collection:

- Hibrid Lightweight Crew: $150

- Hibrid Lightweight Quarter Zip: $160

- Hibrid Lightweight Hoodie: $170

- Hibrid Lightweight Joggers: $150

- Nebula Hat: $40

- Cypress Crew No-show Sock: $15

- Cypress Grip Crew Sock: $30

- Cypress Grip Low-profile Sock: $25

Tiger Woods wearing Sun Day Red at the 2024 U.S. Open - Round Two (Image via Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Now, Tiger Woods usually wears his Sun Day Red collection. He was spotted wearing clothes from "The Hunt" collection during the 2024 PGA Championship, and he also wore the brand's clothes at the US Open.

Woods had last played at the US Open but failed to make the cut. He will probably return to compete again at the upcoming major, The Open Championship, scheduled to take place next month.

He has only played in four tournaments this season and missed two of them. Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational and settled for last place at the Masters.