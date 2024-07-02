Is Scottie Scheffler playing the 2024 John Deere Classic? Exploring the World No. 1 golfer's availability

Scottie Scheffler will not be in the field for the John Deere Classic, which will be played July 4–7 at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. Scheffler is eligible to play in the event but has decided to take two weeks off after the Travelers Championship and before traveling to Europe for his next commitments.

Scheffler has had a busy season, both in terms of the number of tournaments he has played and the results he has achieved. So far, the world number one has played 15 events and has six victories to show for.

It is worth noting that Scottie Scheffler has played only four tournaments not categorized as Signature Events, majors or The Players Championship:

The American Express (T17)

WM Phoenix Open (T3)

Texas Children Houston Open (T2)

Charles Schwab Challenge (T2)

As such, it is clear that Scheffler has organized his schedule around the main events of the year. It is no coincidence that his main results have come precisely in those tournaments:

The Sentry (SE) T5

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (SE) T6

The Genesis Invitational (SE) T10

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (SE) 1

THE PLAYERS Championship 1

Masters Tournament (M) 1

RBC Heritage (SE) 1

PGA Championship (M) T8

the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday (SE) 1

U.S. Open (M) T41

Travelers Championship (SE) P1

(*SE for Signature Events and M for majors*)

What's next for Scottie Scheffler?

Only two months remain in the 2024 season, but it will be a busy period for Scottie Scheffler. The top-ranked golfer in the world will certainly play the Genesis Scottish Open, although the field for that tournament has not yet been made official.

A week after that, the last major of the season, The Open Championship, will be played. Scheffler will arrive at the Old Course of St. Andrews as the main favorite for the title. After that, Scheffler will have another commitment in Europe as leader of the American team to the Olympic Games in Paris. At Le Golf National, Scheffler will be joined by Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark.

The FedEx Cup playoffs will start ten days after the Olympics, so Scheffler will have a few days to recuperate from his participation in the quadrenniel event.

The final event of the season, the TOUR Championship, is scheduled to conclude on September 1, which will culminate the PGA Tour regular season. However, Scheffler will still have one more commitment, as the Presidents Cup will be played September 24-29 at the Royal Montreal Golf Club, Quebec, Canada. There, he will be the leader of the American team.

If Scheffler competes in these tournaments, he will have played 20 events on the PGA Tour this season. That's not counting the Olympics and the Presidents Cup. Scheffler will probably finish the calendar year defending his title at the Hero World Challenge in December.

