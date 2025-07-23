Is Scottie Scheffler playing at the 2025 3M Open?

Scottie Scheffler will not be participating in the 2025 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota, starting on July 24. The current World No. 1 golfer has opted to skip the tournament following his recent victory at the 153rd Open Championship held at Royal Portrush.

With only two events remaining before the start of the FedExCup Playoffs, Scheffler’s absence is notable, especially considering the significance of the upcoming tournaments in determining final playoff positioning.

Scheffler’s decision to withdraw from this week’s PGA Tour event comes after a demanding stretch of play, culminating in his fourth career major win. Despite the opportunity to secure additional FedExCup points, he will not be in the field in Minnesota. His absence means that the 3M Open event will proceed without one of the top-ranked players on the PGA Tour.

Alongside Scheffler, the World No. 2 Rory McIlroy has also chosen to sit out the penultimate event of the regular season. While many players who competed at Royal Portrush have returned to the United States for the 3M Open, both Scheffler and McIlroy have decided to rest instead of adding to their schedule.

Scottie Scheffler remains firmly positioned for the playoffs, but skipping the 3M Open removes a potential opportunity to increase his over 1300-point lead in the FedExCup standings. Fans and analysts alike will be watching to see whether this break has any effect on his momentum heading into the final regular season event and the playoff series. As it stands, Scheffler will next be eligible to compete at the Wyndham Championship, the final tournament before the postseason begins.

Scottie Scheffler’s dominant win at the 2025 Open Championship

Scottie Scheffler secured his fourth major championship and moved one step closer to a career Grand Slam by winning The Open at Royal Portrush in commanding fashion on Sunday, July 20. The 29-year-old began the final round with a four-shot lead and strengthened his hold early, posting three birdies in his first five holes.

Even a double-bogey on the eighth wasn’t enough to derail his momentum. Scottie Scheffler made the turn five strokes ahead of the field and finished the day with a solid three-under-par 68, bringing his total to 17-under for the tournament.

Harris English finished runner-up for a second time this season at a major, carding a 66 on Sunday to end four shots back. Chris Gotterup, having won the Genesis Scottish Open the previous week, secured third place. Wyndham Clark, Matt Fitzpatrick, and Haotong Li shared fourth, while Rory McIlroy, hoping to win on home soil, closed in a tie for seventh alongside defending champion Xander Schauffele and Robert MacIntyre.

Scottie Scheffler’s victory at The Open adds to his triumphs at the Masters and PGA Championship, now leaving him with just the US Open required to complete the career Grand Slam, a feat he’ll have the chance to achieve next June. His latest win further cements his dominance in the sport, mirroring the consistency, as he has now converted each of his last ten 54-hole leads into victory.

