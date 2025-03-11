Is Scottie Scheffler playing in The players Championship 2025? Defending champion’s availability explored

Scottie Scheffler will play in the Players Championship this year and he'll return as the defending champion as Scheffler triumphed in the 2024 edition as well. In 2024, Scheffler won the Players Championship with 20 under and he was one shot ahead of Xander Schauffele.

Ad

That year, Scheffler shot 67 in the first round with six birdies in total, followed by 69 in the second round with five birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, the golfer scored 68 and 64 with five birdies and six birdies, along with an eagle, respectively.

Scheffler also won the 2023 Players Championship with a total score of 17 under. He shot 68 in the first round with five birdies, followed by 69 in the second round with four birdies. In the third and fourth rounds, he fired 65 and 69 with six birdies and five birdies, respectively.

Ad

Trending

This year, Scottie Scheffler has played only four PGA Tour events as of now. He finished at T9 at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with 15 under 273. Next, he scored 9 under 275 at the WM Phoenix Open and 9 under 279 at the Genesis Invitational to finish at T25 and T3, respectively. Then, he played at the Arnold Palmer Invitational pres. by Mastercard to finish at T11 with a score of 4 under 284.

How did Scottie Scheffler make back-to-back triumphs at the Players Championship?

Scottie Scheffler was the first back-to-back winner of the Players Championship last year and the World No.1 shared about his second-time victory experience at the TPC Sawgrass. He stated ( via Sky Sports):

Ad

“It was pretty special to win back-to-back titles at The Players, as that's something you never really get the opportunity to do very often. It's tough enough to win it once and I was thankful to become the first player to repeat as champion in our flagship event…I remember putting up a good fight for four days. My caddie Ted Scott was instrumental in the win, as he kept me in a good head space the whole week.”

Ad

He continued, “I was battling a neck injury which flared up during the second round. It became quite painful, especially when I was putting, but I'm a pretty competitive guy and I didn't want to give up in the tournament. I did what I could to hang around until my neck got better, which it did by the weekend due to some great work by my physio.”

Scheffler ended by stating that he could play better in the Saturday round of the 2024 Players Championship because his injury woes were subsiding gradually. He added that Sunday was even better than the previous day, and he had a great round in the PGA Tour event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback