Is Scottie Scheffler playing this week? Star golfer’s schedule explored

Scottie Scheffler has had an incredible 2024 PGA Tour season with four victories in his last five starts.

Scottie Scheffler did not play the 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans after back-to-back wins at the 2024 Masters and the RBC Heritage. Scheffler will continue to take a deserved break this week as his name does not appear in the 2024 CJ Cup Byron Nelson field.

Although his next tournament start has not been announced, Scheffler's next tournament is expected to be the PGA Championship set to be held between May 16 to 19.

Scheffler and his wife Meredith are awaiting the birth of their first child. The birth of the baby would mean that Scheffler may sit out a few more tournaments.

Scottie Scheffler 2024 season results

Scottie Scheffler has played 10 PGA Tour events so far in the 2024 season and made the cut in all 10 events. He has had nine top-10 finishes with four wins and one runner-up finish.

Scheffler leads the FedEx Cup Leaderboard in first place at 3,915 points. He has made $18,693,235 in 2024 earnings and a total of $61,258,464 throughout his PGA Tour career since he joined the tour in 2010.

The World No. 1 started off his 2024 season at the Sentry. Despite having led by one stroke through the second round, he finished tied for fifth.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was cut short from 72 holes to 54 holes due to bad weather. He had the lead through the second round but finished tied for sixth.

The two-time back-to-back Waste Management Phoenix Open winner tried to win the event for the third consecutive time this year but fell short to finish tied for third.

Scheffler won the Arnold Palmer Invitational for the second time by a five-stroke margin, setting the record for the largest margin of victory at the tournament since 2012 and on the PGA Tour.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2024 Masters at Augusta National with a score of 11-under and a four-stroke lead.

The American won the 2024 RBC Heritage with a 72-hole score of 19-under par, marking his fourth win of the season despite having a mediocre first-round score of 2-under.

DATE TOURNAMENT POSITION SCORE 1.7.2024 The Sentry T5 -25 1.21.2024 The American Express T17 -21 2.4.2024 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am T6 -13 2.11.2024 WM Phoenix Open T3 -18 2.18.2024 The Genesis Invitational T10 -8 3.10.2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational 1 -15 3.17.2024 The Players Championship 1 -20 3.31.2024 Texas Children's Houston Open T2 -11 4.14.2024 The Masters 1 -11 4.21.2024 RBC Heritage 1 -19