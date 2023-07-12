Is Scottish Open 2023 host the Renaissance Club a true links course? All you need to know

The Scottish Open 2023 is set to commence on Thursday, July 13, at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland. This is the fifth time the PGA-DP World Tour co-sanctioned event will take place at the Renaissance Club.

Designed by acclaimed architect Tom Doak, the Renaissance Club is a true-link golf course spread across 7267 yards, par 71, with fescue grass all over. It has five par-3 holes, three of which are over 200 yards. It also comprises three par-5 holes, each over 550 yards.

Given that it is a true-link golf course, the wind plays a significant role at Renaissance Club. There are enough sand bunkers to make things tough for the players. Fairways are not typically easy to hit here. With fescue grass all over, the course will play slowly.

The Renaissance Club has hosted four editions of the Scottish Open and will host them until 2026. Besides, the Ladies Scottish Open and the Scottish Senior Open have also been played here.

When will the Scottish Open's first round begin at Renaissance Club? Tee time details explored

The first round of the Scottish Open will tee off at 2:15 am EST on Thursday, July 13, at the Renaissance Club. While David Law, Matthew Baldwin, and Aaron Baddeley will tee off from the first hole, Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, and Andrew Putnam will start from the 10th hole.

Here are the complete tee time details for the Scottish Open, round 1:

Hole 1

2:15 am: David Law, Matthew Baldwin, Aaron Baddeley

2:26 am: Joakim Lagergren, Zander Lombard, Will Gordon

2:37 am: Matthew Jordan, Jorge Campillo, Harrison Endycott

2:48 am: Callum Shinkwin, Dale Whitnell, J.T. Poston

2:59 am: Chun An Yu, Kalle Samooja, Oliver Wilson

3:10 am: Simon Forsstrom, Garrick Higgo, Rafael Cabrera Bello

3:21 am: Ockie Strydom, Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Daniel Gavins

3:32 am: Thorbjorn Olesen, Adrian Otaegui, Cameron Davis

3:43 am: Cheng Tsung Pan, Sean Crocker, Scott Jamieson

3:54 am: Wil Besseling, Dylan Frittelli, Joost Luiten

4:05 am: Taylor Montgomery, Paul Waring, Nick Bachem

4:16 am: Eric Cole, Hurly Long, Shubhankar Sharma

4:27 am: Marcel Schneider, Yoseop Seo, David Lingmerth

7:30 am: Charley Hoffman, Padraig Harrington, Daniel Hillier

7:41 am: Thomas Bjorn, Tom McKibbin, Callum Tarren

7:52 am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Danny Willett, Keith Mitchell

8:03 am: Yannik Paul, Adam Scott, Max Homa

8:14 am: Shane Lowry, Viktor Hovland, Scottie Scheffler

8:25 am: Rickie Fowler, Wyndham Clark, Tyrrell Hatton

8:36 am: Billy Horschel, Victor Perez, Justin Rose

8:47 am: Grant Forrest, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

8:58 am: Davis Riley, Gary Woodland, Guido Migliozzi

9:09 am: Ryan Fox, Tom Hoge, Corey Conners

9:20 am: Mackenzie Hughes, Nicolai Hojgaard, Matt Wallace

9:31 am: Marcus Armitage, Ben Griffin, Matthew Southgate

9:42 am: Seonghyeon Kim, A-Shun Wu, Maximilian Kieffer

Hole 10

2:15 am: Nicolas Colsaerts, Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Putnam

2:26 am: Lucas Herbert, Thomas Detry, Richie Ramsay

2:37 am: Luke Donald, Aaron Rai, Francesco Molinari

2:48 am: Adrian Meronk, Patrick Cantlay, Matthew Fitzpatrick

2:59 am: Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy

3:10 am: Robert MacIntyre, Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood

3:21 am: Seamus Power, Min Woo Lee, Sam Burns

3:32 am: Edoardo Molinari, Pablo Larrazabal, Nick Taylor

3:43 am: Ewen Ferguson, Thriston Lawrence, Sungjae Im

3:54 am: Marcel Siem, Brian Harman, Sahith Theegala

4:05 am: Oliver Bekker, Michael Kim, Dylan Wu

4:16 am: Ben Martin, Alex Smalley, Bio Kim

4:27 am: Byeong-Hun An, Robby Shelton, Tapio Pulkkanen

7:30 am: Matthieu Pavon, Gavin Green, Ben Taylor

7:41 am: Romain Langasque, Brandon Wu, Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

7:52 am: Jordan L Smith, Lee Hodges, Antoine Rozner

8:03 am: Luke List, Harry Hall, Adria Arnau

8:14 am: Austin Eckroat, Hao-Tong Li, Jamie Donaldson

8:25 am: Ross Fisher, Calum Hill, Erik Van Rooyen

8:36 am: Alexander Noren, Scott Stallings, Alexander Bjork

8:47 am: Jimmy Walker, Patrick Rodgers, Connor Syme

8:58 am: Richard Mansell, Troy Merritt, Dan Bradbury

9:09 am: Joseph Bramlett, Yeongsu Kim, Justin Walters

9:20 am: Doug Ghim, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sami Valimaki

9:31 am: Sebastian Soderberg, Sam Ryder, Eddie Pepperell

9:42 am: Chase Hanna, Zac Blair, Fabrizio Zanotti

Poll : 0 votes