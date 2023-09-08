Is star golfer Lexi Thompson married? Exploring her relationship status and more

Lexi Thompson is a mediatic player, mainly due to her vast amount of success from a very early age. At only 28 years old, she has won 15 professional tournaments and several awards and recognitions. For this reason, it is not surprising that fans are looking for more and more information about her life in general.

Lexi Thompson is not married or dating anyone at the moment (September 2023). However, she is a player who has managed to handle her private life very well and keep it out of the spotlight that follows her as a public figure.

For this reason, it can be said that Thompson is not married at the moment, but as we mentioned earlier this is merely speculation. Thompson does not make social media posts regarding her relationship status nor does she regularly appear in the press for non-golf related events.

What is a fact is that Thompson is a player with strong family ties. Both her father, Scott, and her two brothers (Nicholas and Curtis) have taken care of her purse at certain points in her career.

Another one of her characteristics as a public figure is her support for different charitable causes. Thompson supports various philanthropic organizations such as Women's Breast Cancer and the Susan G. Komen Foundation. She does this both by raising funds and wearing their colors during tournaments.

Lexi Thompson's Career

Being one of the 'child prodigies' of world golf, Lexi's parents quickly detected that her golf skills exceeded those of children her age and decided to homeschool her so that she would have more time for the sport.

12 year-old Lexi Thompson at the 2007 U.S. Women's Open Championship (Image via Getty).

This dedication paid early dividends. In 2007 at the age of 12, Lexi Thompson was the youngest player to qualify for the U.S. Women's Open at the time. Lucy Li broke the record in 2014.

Four years later, she became the youngest player to win on the LPGA Tour when she won the 2011 Navistar LPGA Classic at 16 years and eight days. This record lasted her 11 months, until Lydia Ko broke it.

At just over 19 years old, Lexi Thompson won her first (and so far only) major, when she won the 2014 Kraft Nabisco Championship. At the time, she was the second-youngest player to win a women's major (behind Morgan Pressel), and is currently in the top five in that ranking.

The rest as they say is history. Lexi Thompson has won 11 times on the LPGA Tour, twice on the Ladies European Tour, and twice in other tournaments. In addition to her victory in a major tournament, she has finished runner up four times and finished in the Top 10 fourteen other times.