“Is that what we're doing with this TGL thing?" - Peter Malnati questions Tiger Woods’ TGL’s format amid LIV Golf rant

Peter Malnati has questioned the TGL format while trashing LIV Golf's team format. He termed the team golf on the Saudi-backed circuit as forced, contrived, and fake.

Malnati is currently at the TPC Sawgrass for the Players Championship. After shooting 6-under 66 on Saturday, March 16, he picked up a few questions from the media in the post-round conference. Barring a few, most of the questions revolved around LIV Golf.

During the interview, Peter Malnati questioned the TGL model which will also have franchises like LIV. For the uninitiated, the TGL is also the team golf format league. The much-anticipated tech-infused league is the idea of Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy and is expected to start next year.

"Is that what we're doing with this TGL thing," said Malnati. "The TGL, the teams of that are, like, owned by owners -- the only reason I even know that is because I saw the Atlanta team, there's a team in Atlanta, and it's like owned by the same guy that owns the Falcons who has now come onto the PGA TOUR Enterprises board.

"It sounds really exciting, but I had no idea that's what TGL is. So there you go. There's some team golf. We'll whack it inside a dome or whatever they're doing," he added.

The 36-year-old also bashed LIV Golf's team concept, stating that he had no idea what they were trying to achieve with such a format. His problem was the current format, where all four players played individually over the three days. This is unlike the Ryder Cup, where players play foursomes, and fourballs over the first two days and are followed by individual matches on the final day.

When will Peter Malnati begin the Players Championship, Round 4?

Peter Malnati and Matti Schmid are paired together for the fourth round of the Players Championship 2024. The duo will begin with the first tee of the TPC Sawgrass on Sunday, March 17, at 11:45 am ET.

Peter Malnati carded 6-under 66 in the third round and jumped to T24 after 54 holes. So far, he has missed four cuts in six starts but finished T9 at the Cognizant Classic last week. The 2015 Sanderson Farms Championship is the only PGA Tour win he has claimed so far in his career.

The final round of the Players will begin on Sunday, March 17, at 7:35 am ET, and Seamus Power will be the first player to begin. Xander Schauffele and Wyndham Clark will be the last duo to tee off on Sunday at 1:40 pm ET.