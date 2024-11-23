Is The Match Superstars 2024 pre-recorded? Everything to know about celebrity event ft. Michael Phelps and Charles Barkley 

Yes, The Match Superstars is pre-recorded. Breaking from tradition, the 10th edition of the event has been edited before its broadcast. This year, The Match is a two-night event held at Breakers West Country Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, from Thursday, November 22, to Friday, November 23.

Eight celebrities including popular former athletes like Michael Phelps and Charles Barkley are competing in the event. The eight celebrities are:

Bill Murray : Actor and comedian

: Actor and comedian Mark Wahlberg : Actor and producer

: Actor and producer Charles Barkley : NBA Hall of Famer and sports analyst

: NBA Hall of Famer and sports analyst Wayne Gretzky : NHL legend

: NHL legend Michael Phelps : Olympic swimmer

: Olympic swimmer Nate Bargatze : Comedian

: Comedian Ken Griffey Jr. : MLB Hall of Famer

: MLB Hall of Famer Blake Griffin: NBA player

The quarterfinal matches were held on Thursday, November 22. The semifinal and final matches will be held on Friday, November 23. The results of the quarterfinal matchups were as follows:

Mark Wahlberg/Michael Phelps vs. Nate Bargatze/Blake Griffin: Mark Wahlberg and Michael Phelps won 4 and 3.

Mark Wahlberg and Michael Phelps won 4 and 3. Bill Murray/Wayne Gretzky vs. Charles Barkley/Ken Griffey Jr.: Bill Murray and Wayne Gretzky won on the fourth playoff hole.

The final event will be broadcast on TNT at 7:30 p.m. ET. The winning teams from the quarterfinal matches will be split and the teammates will face each other in the semifinals.

Therefore Bill Murray will face Wayne Gretzky while Mark Wahlberg will go against Michael Phelps. The finals will feature the winners of the semifinal clashes. The winner of the tournament will take home a prize money of $1 million.

Who has won The Match through the years? Past matches explored

The Match's first challenge was held in 2018 between Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson at Shadow Creek Golf Course in Nevada. The past results of the tournament are as follows:

Nov 23, 2018 : Tiger vs. Phil - Winner: Phil Mickelson, Score: 22 holes, Opponent: Tiger Woods

: Tiger vs. Phil - Winner: Phil Mickelson, Score: 22 holes, Opponent: Tiger Woods May 24, 2020 : Champions For Charity - Winners: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, Score: 1 up, Opponents: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

: Champions For Charity - Winners: Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning, Score: 1 up, Opponents: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady Nov 27, 2020 : Champions For Change - Winners: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, Score: 4 and 3, Opponents: Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning

: Champions For Change - Winners: Phil Mickelson and Charles Barkley, Score: 4 and 3, Opponents: Stephen Curry and Peyton Manning Jul 6, 2021 : The Match IV - Winners: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, Score: 3 and 2, Opponents: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady

: The Match IV - Winners: Bryson DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, Score: 3 and 2, Opponents: Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady Nov 26, 2021 : Bryson vs. Brooks - Winner: Brooks Koepka, Score: 5 and 3, Opponent: Bryson DeChambeau

: Bryson vs. Brooks - Winner: Brooks Koepka, Score: 5 and 3, Opponent: Bryson DeChambeau Jun 1, 2022 : Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes - Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Score: 1 up, Opponents: Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes

: Brady/Rodgers vs. Allen/Mahomes - Winners: Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, Score: 1 up, Opponents: Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes Dec 10, 2022 : The Match VII - Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, Score: 3 and 2, Opponents: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods

: The Match VII - Winners: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, Score: 3 and 2, Opponents: Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods Jun 29, 2023 : The Match VIII - Winners: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Score: 3 and 2, Opponents: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson

: The Match VIII - Winners: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Score: 3 and 2, Opponents: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Feb 26, 2024: The Match IX - Winner: Rory McIlroy, Score: 10–2–0–0, Opponents: Lexi Thompson, Max Homa, Rose Zhang

