Is Tiger Woods playing in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open? Availability explored

Tiger Woods, the 15-time major champion, who has not played a single PGA Tour event this year, will also not be part of the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open. Woods ruptured his left Achilles tendon and underwent surgery earlier this month.

So, due to this surgery and the healing time required, Woods will not be able to compete in the 2025 Texas Children's Houston Open.

It is worth noting that Woods has not appeared in any PGA Tour events this season, although he has been seen playing golf at the TGL, which he and Rory McIlroy founded.

The last time Tiger Woods played in a PGA Tour event was in July 2024, when he teed off at The Open Championship. Woods didn’t make the cut in that major tournament, finishing with a 14-over-par score.

This season, Woods has yet to make his debut on the PGA Tour, and last year, he played five events in total. Out of these five events, he made the cut in one event and missed the cut in three. Additionally, he withdrew from the 2024 Genesis Invitational, the event he hosts.

Tiger Woods unlikely to play on the PGA Tour this season

As mentioned above, the last time Tiger Woods appeared in a PGA Tour event was in July last year at The Open Championship. More notably, Woods hasn’t won a PGA Tour event in almost six years. The last PGA Tour event he won was in 2019, when he collected the trophy at the Zozo Championship.

Early this month, Woods announced that he ruptured his left Achilles tendon and underwent a successful surgery. He also said that he felt a 'sharp pain' in his left Achilles while training and practicing

Fellow legendary professional golfer, Fred Couples, a few days ago give an update of Tiger Woods' health and said that he "is in great spirits". While giving an update on Woods and his surgery, Couples said (via PGA Tour):

“He’s in great spirits for a ruptured Achilles. He’ll be fine. It’s such a bummer because people think, ‘When’s he going to play?’” Couples continued. “He was scheduled to play a few events—not a ton, but a few. And you know his mother's passing away would slow anyone down. But he’s my man, and texting him is a lot of fun.”

The update from Couples confirms that Woods is not going to be part of the 2025 Texas Children’s Houston Open or any other golf events for the foreseeable future.

At the same time, top golfers like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy—fresh from his spectacular playoff win at The Players— and others will be seen playing at the Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas, this week.

