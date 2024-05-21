Is Tiger Woods playing in the Charles Schwab Challenge 2024? Golfer’s schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not be playing at the 2024 Charles Schwab Challenge. 132 players will be playing in this year's tournament but Woods doesn't appear in the field listed for the tournament. The event is scheduled for 23 to 26 May at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

In late April, appearing on NBC's Today, Woods confirmed his schedule for the remainder of the year. He said (via RTE):

"I have basically the next three months, three majors, and hopefully that works out."

Tiger Woods participated in the recently concluded 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky but failed to make the cut. In the first round, Woods secured three birdies and four bogeys to finish 1-over 72. However, his performance deteriorated in the second round and he finished 6-over 77. He finished with an overall score of 7-over-149 after 36 holes. A score of 1 under-par 141 was needed to make it to the weekend.

Woods will be next participating in the 2024 US Open in mid-June at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in North Carolina. He will also play in the 2024 Open Championship which is the last Major of the year. The tournament will be held at Royal Troon in Scotland from 18 to 21 July.

Tiger Woods gets a special exemption into the 2024 US Open

Tiger Woods last won a Major at the 2019 Masters by one stroke over Dustin Johnson, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka. Because of the 2019 Masters win, he was exempt for the US Open till 2023.

Two weeks ago, however, Woods - who hasn't lacked automatic eligibility for a Major since 1996 - received a special exemption into the 2024 US Open. USGA Chief Championships Officer John Bodenhamer said (via US Open):

"The story of the U.S. Open could not be written without Tiger Woods. From his 15-stroke victory at Pebble Beach in 2000 to his inspiring win on a broken leg at Torrey Pines in 2008, this championship is simply better when Tiger is in the field, and his accomplishments in the game undoubtedly made this an easy decision for our special exemption committee."

Woods gracefully accepted the special exemption. He said that he was honoured to receive the exemption and the tournament has played a huge part in his career. He said (via US Open):

"The US Open, our national championship, is a truly special event for our game and one that has helped define my career."

"I'm honored to receive this exemption and could not be more excited for the opportunity to compete in this year’s US Open, especially at Pinehurst, a venue that means so much to the game."

Woods will look to improve his performance at Pinehurst after dismal performances in the first two Majors of the year. Woods finished at T60 and registered his worst career score of 16-over 304 at the Masters this year before failing to make the cut in the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla.