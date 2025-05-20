Is Tiger Woods playing the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025? Availability explored

Tiger Woods is set to miss the Charles Schwab Challenge 2025, the next stop on the PGA Tour. The veteran golfer has still not recovered from his recent surgery and will remain out of action.

The Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 will be played from Thursday, May 22, to Sunday, May 25, at the historic Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. The event will miss many notable faces, but 20 of the top-50 ranked players will still be in action.

Earlier this year, Tiger Woods was ramping up his practice ahead of the season but ruptured his Achilles in the process. As a result, he had to undergo immediate surgery and subsequently pulled out of the Augusta National event.

"As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured," he wrote on X. "This morning, Dr. Charlton Stucken of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida performed a minimally-invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon. 'The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,' added Dr. Stucken.

Trending

"I am back home now and plan to focus on my recovery and rehab, thank you for all the support," he added.

The 15-time major champion has yet to recover completely, and there is no update regarding his return.

Over the last few years, Woods hasn’t been very active on the PGA Tour, mainly due to recurring injuries. Last season, he played only five events, including four majors. He was last seen competing at the PNC Championship 2024, where he and his son Charlie Woods finished as runners-up.

How did Tiger Woods perform in his last official start?

Tiger Woods' last official start was at the Open Championship 2024, where he carded 79 and 77 to finish at 14-over and miss the cut. This marked his third straight missed cut at major championships.

The 14-over was Woods' worst score to par in 36 holes at the Open Championship. It was also his second-worst score to par after two rounds in a major.

The 49-year-old golfer has missed the weekend or withdrawn in eight of his past nine majors. He hasn’t recorded a top-ten finish in a major since winning the Masters in 2019. The 15-time major champion is still searching for his first win in nearly five years.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More