Is Tiger Woods playing in the Masters 2024? Latest website update and press conference list explored

Tiger Woods is set to return to action next week, as he has officially registered himself for Master 2024. It was further confirmed on Friday, April 5, after his official website included the Augusta National event on the golfer's 2024 schedule.

The Masters Tournament will be played from April 11 to 14 and will mark Woods' 26th appearance at the Augusta National. This will be his first appearance on the golf course since the Genesis Invitational, where he was forced to pull out due to the flu.

Besides, the ANGC released a pre-tournament interview schedule on Friday, which features the veteran golfer's name on the list, further confirming his participation next week. He will be the third golfer to address the media on Tuesday, April 9, at 11 am ET, after Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, respectively. Rory McIlroy is scheduled for the press conference next.

As per Daniel Rapaport, Lance Bennett is registered as Wood's caddie for the Masters Tournament.

Having won the Masters Tournament five times, the 48-year-old golfer has been one of the most celebrated players at the Augusta National. He is just behind Jack Nicklaus, who has won the Green Jacket six times. Besides, he also shares the record for making the most consecutive cuts at the event. Last year, he made his 23rd straight cut, joining Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Woods has won 82 PGA Tour titles in his career and is looking to get past Sam Snead as the solo-winningest player on the tour. With 15 major championship titles, he is three titles behind Jack Nicklaus as the most successful player in the majors. The 2020 Zozo Championship was his last triumph on the PGA Tour, and he hasn't won a major since the 2019 Masters.

When did Tiger Woods win the Masters last time?

The fifteen-time major champion last won the Masters in 2019. He beat Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele by one stroke. This was his fifth green jacket and first major in 11 years.

At the age of 43, Tiger Woods became the second-oldest golfer to win at Augusta National. Jack Nicklaus holds the record for being the oldest player to win the Green Jacket.

Since winning his fifteenth major, Woods hasn't made a top-ten finish at the major championship. The T21 finish at the US Open 2019 has been his best result. Since then, he has missed cuts three times and withdrawn twice at the majors.