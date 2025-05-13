Is Tiger Woods playing in the PGA Championship 2025? Availability explored

The PGA Championship 2025 is just a few days away, but Tiger Woods will be absent from the second major of the season. The four-time champion is eligible to compete, but recent injuries have forced him out of action.

The PGA Championship 2025 is set to take place at Quail Hollow Golf Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, from Thursday, May 15 to Sunday, May 18. The second major of the season will feature most of the top golf stars across the circuit, but veteran Woods will be absent.

Tiger Woods was ramping up his preparation for the season earlier this year when he ruptured his Achilles. As a result, he had to pull out of the Masters Tournament, having undergone immediate surgery. He has yet to fully recover and is still undergoing the recovery process.

The 15-time major champion hasn’t been very active on the PGA Tour in recent years. Over the last few seasons, he has sat out due to various injury concerns. Last year as well, he played just five official events, including four majors. He missed the cut in three of them and made the cut only at the Masters, while withdrawing from the Genesis Invitational in 2024.

Tiger Woods was last seen in action at the PNC Championship 2024 alongside his son Charlie Woods, where the duo finished runner-up.

How has Tiger Woods performed at the PGA Championship over the years? Record explored

Here's a look at Tiger Woods' results at the PGA Championship over the years:

1997: T29, +6 (70, 70, 71, 75)

1998: T10, -1 (66, 72, 70, 71)

1999: 1, -11 (70, 67, 68, 72)

2000: P1, -18 (66, 67, 70, 67)

2001: T29, -1 (73, 67, 69, 70)

2002: 2, -9 (71, 69, 72, 67)

2003: T39, +12 (74, 72, 73, 73)

2004: T24, -2 (75, 69, 69, 73)

2005: T4, -2 (75, 69, 66, 68)

2006: 1, -18 (69, 68, 65, 68)

2007: 1, -8 (71, 63, 69, 69)

2009: 2, -5 (67, 70, 71, 75)

2010: T28, -2 (71, 70, 72, 73)

2011: CUT, +10 (77, 73)

2012: T11, -2 (69, 71, 74, 72)

2013: T40, +4 (71, 70, 73, 70)

2014: CUT, +6 (74, 74)

2015: CUT, +4 (75, 73)

2018: 2, -14 (70, 66, 66, 64)

2019: CUT, +5 (72, 73)

2020: T37, -1 (68, 72, 72, 67)

2022: W/D, +12 (74, 69, 79)

2024: CUT, +7 (72, 77)

