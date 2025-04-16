Is Tiger Woods playing in the RBC Heritage 2025? Availability and schedule explored

Tiger Woods will not play at the RBC Heritage, which will take place after the Masters Tournament at Augusta National, which Rory McIlroy won. The event is scheduled from April 17 to 20 at the Harbour Town Golf Links. It will boast a purse of $20 million.

Woods' last PGA Tour start was at 2024's The Open Championship, where he missed the cut line after scoring 14-over 156. In 2024, he also played at the US Open, where he missed the cut line after shooting 74 and 73. In 2024, he participated in the PGA Championship and the Masters Tournament and missed the cut line, finishing at T60 after scoring 7-over 149 and 16-over 304, respectively.

The legendary golfer didn't play the Masters Tournament in 2025. He had never missed the Masters Tournament in the last four years. Also, in 2025, he hadn't begun to play in the PGA Tour events yet.

Tiger Woods made no announcements about his upcoming PGA Tour appearances. He played a full season in the TGL league and in five TGL events, where his team, Jupiter Links, participated. Out of the five tournaments, Jupiter Links won one event against the Boston Common Golf on January 27, 4-3.

How did Tiger Woods perform in the last three editions of the Masters Tournament?

In 2024, Tiger Woods scored 16-over 304 to finish at T60 after shooting 73 in the first round with two birdies. In the next round, he shot 72 with three birdies on the front nine and one on the last nine. In the third and fourth rounds, he had 82 and 77 with two birdies and one birdie, respectively.

In 2023, Woods withdrew from the Masters Tournament in the third round. He played two rounds, scoring 74 in the first round with three birdies and 73 in the second round with two birdies.

In 2022, Woods finished at T47 with a 13-over score in total. He shot 71 in the first round with three birdies and 74 in the second round with four birdies. In the third round, he fired 78 with one birdie on the front nine and two on the back nine. In the fourth round, he again scored 68 with one birdie on the front nine and none on the back nine.

Tiger Woods' last Masters Tournament victory came in 2019 with a 13-under 275 after shooting 70-68-67-70 over the four rounds. With that triumph, he won $2,070,000 and 600 FedEx points. His first Masters win came in 1997, and he's had five Masters titles.

