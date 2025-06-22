Is Tiger Woods playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2025? Schedule and availability explored

Tiger Woods will not participate in the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event, scheduled from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club, features a packed PGA Tour field but does not include the 15-time Major winner. Woods has been sidelined for most of the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon and has not made any confirmation to return to play.

Woods injured his left Achilles tendon in early March while training. The injury required surgical repair on March 11, performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken in West Palm Beach, Florida. The procedure was confirmed by Woods’ team and was described as successful. As of late June, there is no sign of Woods resuming golf activity or entering PGA Tour fields.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field includes top-ranked players such as Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. The tournament is known for its “Area 313” charitable challenge on holes 14 to 16 and is played at Detroit Golf Club, a par-72 course measuring nearly 7,000 yards. This year’s purse is approximately $9.6 million, with the winner set to receive about $1.728 million.

Tiger Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event in 2025. Before his Achilles injury, Woods last appeared at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. He missed the 2025 Masters and PGA Championship due to surgery and recovery.

Tiger Woods’ longtime friend Rory McIlroy expressed doubt earlier this year about the former continuing to play at a competitive level past age 50, especially following the string of injuries he’s faced since his 2021 car crash. ESPN analyst Andy North said Woods is still highly motivated, largely inspired by his son Charlie, but believes that the focus may eventually shift to the PGA Champions Tour once he turns 50.

Leaving aside the 15-time Major winner, let's learn who's appearing at this event.

The field is set for the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic without Tiger Woods

Syndication: Detroit Free Press - Source: Imagn

Here's a look at the field of the Rocket Mortgage Classic:

Byeong Hun An

Mason Andersen

Aaron Baddeley

Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Jacob Bridgeman

Hayden Buckley

Rafael Campos

Patrick Cantlay

Frankie Capan III

Ricky Castillo

Cameron Champ

Will Chandler

Luke Clanton

Wyndham Clark

Dominic Clemons

Eric Cole

Trevor Cone

Ben Cook

Vince Covello

Quade Cummins

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Cristobal Del Solar

Taylor Dickson

Nick Dunlap

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Tony Finau

Patrick Fishburn

Steven Fisk

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Brice Garnett

Ryan Gerard

Doug Ghim

Noah Goodwin

Will Gordon

Chris Gotterup

Max Greyserman

Ben Griffin

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Harry Hall

Nick Hardy

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Joe Highsmith

Ryo Hisatsune

Lee Hodges

Rico Hoey

Charley Hoffman

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Max Homa

Rikuya Hoshino

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Takumi Kanaya

Chan Kim

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Tom Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jake Knapp

Philip Knowles

Ben Kohles

Matt Kuchar

Michael La Sasso

Nate Lashley

Thriston Lawrence

Min Woo Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Matt McCarty

Ashton McCulloch

Max McGreevy

Mac Meissner

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

William Mouw

Trey Mullinax

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Thorbjørn Olesen

Kaito Onishi

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

Jeremy Paul

Victor Perez

Paul Peterson

Chandler Phillips

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Chad Ramey

Matthew Riedel

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Thomas Rosenmueller

Kevin Roy

Antoine Rozner

Sam Ryder

Isaiah Salinda

Gordon Sargent

Adam Schenk

Greyson Sigg

Ben Silverman

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Alex Smalley

Brandt Snedeker

Jackson Suber

Adam Svensson

Jesper Svensson

Davis Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Braden Thornberry

Alejandro Tosti

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura

Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas

Danny Walker

Matt Wallace

Vince Whaley

Tim Widing

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Norman Xiong

Cameron Young

Carson Young

Kevin Yu

