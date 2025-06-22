Is Tiger Woods playing in the Rocket Mortgage Classic 2025? Schedule and availability explored

Tiger Woods will not participate in the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic. The event, scheduled from June 26-29 at Detroit Golf Club, features a packed PGA Tour field but does not include the 15-time Major winner. Woods has been sidelined for most of the 2025 season due to a ruptured Achilles tendon and has not made any confirmation to return to play.
Woods injured his left Achilles tendon in early March while training. The injury required surgical repair on March 11, performed by Dr. Charlton Stucken in West Palm Beach, Florida. The procedure was confirmed by Woods’ team and was described as successful. As of late June, there is no sign of Woods resuming golf activity or entering PGA Tour fields.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic field includes top-ranked players such as Collin Morikawa, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler and Max Homa. The tournament is known for its “Area 313” charitable challenge on holes 14 to 16 and is played at Detroit Golf Club, a par-72 course measuring nearly 7,000 yards. This year’s purse is approximately $9.6 million, with the winner set to receive about $1.728 million.
Tiger Woods has not competed in a PGA Tour event in 2025. Before his Achilles injury, Woods last appeared at the 2024 Open Championship, where he missed the cut. He missed the 2025 Masters and PGA Championship due to surgery and recovery.
Tiger Woods’ longtime friend Rory McIlroy expressed doubt earlier this year about the former continuing to play at a competitive level past age 50, especially following the string of injuries he’s faced since his 2021 car crash. ESPN analyst Andy North said Woods is still highly motivated, largely inspired by his son Charlie, but believes that the focus may eventually shift to the PGA Champions Tour once he turns 50.
Leaving aside the 15-time Major winner, let's learn who's appearing at this event.
The field is set for the 2025 Rocket Mortgage Classic without Tiger Woods
Here's a look at the field of the Rocket Mortgage Classic:
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Aaron Baddeley
- Akshay Bhatia
- Keegan Bradley
- Ryan Brehm
- Jacob Bridgeman
- Hayden Buckley
- Rafael Campos
- Patrick Cantlay
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Cameron Champ
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Dominic Clemons
- Eric Cole
- Trevor Cone
- Ben Cook
- Vince Covello
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Tony Finau
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Rickie Fowler
- Brice Garnett
- Ryan Gerard
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Max Greyserman
- Ben Griffin
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Joe Highsmith
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Max Homa
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Takumi Kanaya
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Tom Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Michael La Sasso
- Nate Lashley
- Thriston Lawrence
- Min Woo Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matt McCarty
- Ashton McCulloch
- Max McGreevy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Davis Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Norman Xiong
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu