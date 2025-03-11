Is Tiger Woods playing in The Players Championship 2025? Availability and eligibility explored

Despite being available for the tournament, Tiger Woods won't be playing at the 2025 Players Championship. He won the 2001 and 2013 editions of the tournament, carding 14 under 274 and 13 under 275, respectively.

Ad

In the 2001 Players Championship, he defeated Vijay Singh with a one-stroke margin, and in 2013, Woods defeated David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman with a two-stroke margin.

This year, Woods didn't play any PGA Tour events in 2025, with his last PGA Tour appearance at the 2024 Open Championship, where he failed to make the cutline after two rounds. He also played in the US Open and the PGA Championship in 2024 but failed to make the cutline. He only completed 72 holes at the 2024 Masters Tournament.

Ad

Trending

Tiger Woods played a full season of the TGL tournaments this year, and out of the five tournaments his team Jupiter Links played in, only one was won by Woods' team. Jupiter Links won against Boston Common Golf on January 27, and the former won with a score of 4-3.

Ahead of the Players Championship, Woods revealed the reason behind withdrawing from the tournament and didn't offer a timeline for his return to the greens.

Ad

Tiger Woods reveals reason behind missing the Players Championship

Syndication: Palm Beach Post - Source: Imagn

On March 4, Tiger Woods revealed that amid PGA board duties and grieving the loss of his mother Kultida, he didn't find the time to think about participating in any tournaments. Addressing his Players Championship participation, Woods said (as quoted by Sky Sports):

Ad

“My heart is not really into practising right now…Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule.”

Meanwhile, defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to become a three-time Players champion, a record previously achieved only by Jack Nicklaus. The tournament field also consists of other notable names including Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and more.

Ad

Here's the full list of the 2025 Players Championship field:

Åberg, Ludvig

An, Byeong Hun

Berger, Daniel

Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

Bhatia, Akshay

Bradley, Keegan

Bridgeman, Jacob

Burns, Sam

Campbell, Brian

Campos, Rafael

Canter, Laurie

Cantlay, Patrick

Capan III, Frankie

Cauley, Bud

Chandler, Will

Clark, Wyndham

Cole, Eric

Conners, Corey

Dahmen, Joel

Davis, Cam

Day, Jason

Detry, Thomas

Dunlap, Nick

Echavarria, Nico

Eckroat, Austin

English, Harris

Finau, Tony

Fishburn, Patrick

Fitzpatrick, Matt

Fleetwood, Tommy

Fowler, Rickie

Fox, Ryan

Garnett, Brice

Gerard, Ryan

Ghim, Doug

Glover, Lucas

Gordon, Will

Gotterup, Chris

Greyserman, Max

Griffin, Ben

Griffin, Lanto

Grillo, Emiliano

Hadwin, Adam

Hall, Harry

Harman, Brian

Henley, Russell

Highsmith, Joe

Hisatsune, Ryo

Hoey, Rico

Hoffman, Charley

Hoge, Tom

Højgaard, Nicolai

Højgaard, Rasmus

Homa, Max

Horschel, Billy

Hossler, Beau

Hovland, Viktor

Hubbard, Mark

Hughes, Mackenzie

Im, Sungjae

Jaeger, Stephan

Kim, Chan

Kim, Michael

Kim, Si Woo

Kim, Tom

Kirk, Chris

Kitayama, Kurt

Kizzire, Patton

Knapp, Jake

Kohles, Ben

Kuchar, Matt

Lashley, Nate

Lee, K.H.

Lee, Min Woo

Lipsky, David

List, Luke

Lower, Justin

Lowry, Shane

MacIntyre, Robert

Malnati, Peter

Matsuyama, Hideki

McCarthy, Denny

McCarty, Matt

McGreevy, Max

McIlroy, Rory

McNealy, Maverick

Meissner, Mac

Mitchell, Keith

Moore, Taylor

Morikawa, Collin

Mullinax, Trey

Norlander, Henrik

Novak, Andrew

Pan, C.T.

Pavon, Matthieu

Pendrith, Taylor

Perez, Victor

Phillips, Chandler

Poston, J.T.

Potgieter, Aldrich

Power, Seamus

Putnam, Andrew

Rai, Aaron

Ramey, Chad

Riley, Davis

Rodgers, Patrick

Rose, Justin

Roy, Kevin

Ryder, Sam

Salinda, Isaiah

Schauffele, Xander

Scheffler, Scottie

Schenk, Adam

Schmid, Matti

Scott, Adam

Sigg, Greyson

Silverman, Ben

Skinns, David

Smalley, Alex

Spaun, J.J.

Spieth, Jordan

Springer, Hayden

Stevens, Sam

Straka, Sepp

Suber, Jackson

Svensson, Adam

Svensson, Jesper

Taylor, Nick

Theegala, Sahith

Thomas, Justin

Thompson, Davis

Tosti, Alejandro

Valimaki, Sami

van Rooyen, Erik

Vegas, Jhonattan

Ventura, Kris

Vilips, Karl

Villegas, Camilo

Whaley, Vince

Woodland, Gary

Young, Cameron

Young, Carson

Yu, Kevin

Zalatoris, Will

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback