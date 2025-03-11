Is Tiger Woods playing in The Players Championship 2025? Availability and eligibility explored

Despite being available for the tournament, Tiger Woods won't be playing at the 2025 Players Championship. He won the 2001 and 2013 editions of the tournament, carding 14 under 274 and 13 under 275, respectively.
In the 2001 Players Championship, he defeated Vijay Singh with a one-stroke margin, and in 2013, Woods defeated David Lingmerth, Jeff Maggert, and Kevin Streelman with a two-stroke margin.
This year, Woods didn't play any PGA Tour events in 2025, with his last PGA Tour appearance at the 2024 Open Championship, where he failed to make the cutline after two rounds. He also played in the US Open and the PGA Championship in 2024 but failed to make the cutline. He only completed 72 holes at the 2024 Masters Tournament.
Tiger Woods played a full season of the TGL tournaments this year, and out of the five tournaments his team Jupiter Links played in, only one was won by Woods' team. Jupiter Links won against Boston Common Golf on January 27, and the former won with a score of 4-3.
Ahead of the Players Championship, Woods revealed the reason behind withdrawing from the tournament and didn't offer a timeline for his return to the greens.
Tiger Woods reveals reason behind missing the Players Championship
On March 4, Tiger Woods revealed that amid PGA board duties and grieving the loss of his mother Kultida, he didn't find the time to think about participating in any tournaments. Addressing his Players Championship participation, Woods said (as quoted by Sky Sports):
“My heart is not really into practising right now…Once I start probably feeling a little bit better and start getting into it, I'll start looking at the schedule.”
Meanwhile, defending champion Scottie Scheffler will look to become a three-time Players champion, a record previously achieved only by Jack Nicklaus. The tournament field also consists of other notable names including Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Hideki Matsuyama, Keegan Bradley, and more.
Here's the full list of the 2025 Players Championship field:
