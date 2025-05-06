Is Tiger Woods playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Availability explored

Tiger Woods is not playing at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer is eligible to play on the PGA Tour; however, he underwent surgery in March 2025 and has thus been on a break for a while.

He was expected to play at the Masters, but the 15-time Major winner skipped the event. He has yet to play his first official tournament of the season on the Tour. Woods last played on the PGA Tour at The Open Championship 2024, where he played two rounds of 79 and 77 but missed the cut.

Meanwhile, the 2025 Truist Championship, which was previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, is scheduled from May 8 to 11 and will feature a stellar field.

Rory McIlroy will return to defend his title and is also one of the top favorites to win the event with odds of +400 (via CBS Sports). Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Justin Thomas are also playing this week.

Here are the odds of some top favorites for the Truist Championship 2025 (via CBS Sports):

Rory McIlroy +400

Collin Morikawa +1400

Xander Schauffele +1600

Ludvig Aberg +1600

Justin Thomas +1800

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Viktor Hovland +2800

Tommy Fleetwood +2800

Jordan Spieth +2800

Russell Henley +3000

Hideki Matsuyama +3000

Corey Conners +3000

Shane Lowry +3500

Sepp Straka +4000

Daniel Berger +4000

Wyndham Clark +4500

Sungjae Im +4500

Robert MacIntyre +4500

Maverick McNealy +4500

Keegan Bradley +4500

Sam Burns +5000

Min Woo Lee +5000

Jason Day +5000

Taylor Pendrith +5500

JJ Spaun +5500

Denny McCarthy +5500

Davis Thompson +5500

Byeong Hun An +5500

Tony Finau +6000

Michael Kim +6000

Keith Mitchell +6000

Si Woo Kim +6500

Justin Rose +6500

Andrew Novak +6500

Aaron Rai +6500

Will Zalatoris +7000

Brian Harman +7000

Akshay Bhatia +7000

J.T. Poston +7500

Ben Griffin +7500

Stephan Jaeger +9000

Sam Stevens +9000

Sahith Theegala +9000

Max Homa +9000

Harris English +9000

Thomas Detry +10000

Rasmus Hojgaard +10000

Max Greyserman +10000

Matt Fitzpatrick +10000

Lucas Glover +10000

Did Tiger Woods ever win the Truist Championship?

Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

The Truist Championship has been a part of the PGA Tour since 2003. David Toms won the inaugural event by defeating Robert Gamez. Tiger Woods won the tournament in 2007 by defeating Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Here is a quick recap of the past winners of the Truist Championship:

2024: Rory McIlroy

2023: Wyndham Clark

2022: Max Homa

2021: Rory McIlroy

2020: Canceled

2019: Max Homa

2018: Jason Day

2017: Brian Harman

2016: James Hahn

2015: Rory McIlroy

2014: J.B. Holmes

2013: Derek Ernst

2012: Rickie Fowler

2011: Lucas Glover

2010: Rory McIlroy

2009: Sean O’Hair

2008: Anthony Kim

2007: Tiger Woods

2006: Jim Furyk

2005: Vijay Singh

2004: Joey Sindelar

2003: David Toms

