Is Tiger Woods playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Availability explored

Tiger Woods is not playing at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer is eligible to play on the PGA Tour; however, he underwent surgery in March 2025 and has thus been on a break for a while.
He was expected to play at the Masters, but the 15-time Major winner skipped the event. He has yet to play his first official tournament of the season on the Tour. Woods last played on the PGA Tour at The Open Championship 2024, where he played two rounds of 79 and 77 but missed the cut.
Meanwhile, the 2025 Truist Championship, which was previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, is scheduled from May 8 to 11 and will feature a stellar field.
Rory McIlroy will return to defend his title and is also one of the top favorites to win the event with odds of +400 (via CBS Sports). Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Justin Thomas are also playing this week.
Here are the odds of some top favorites for the Truist Championship 2025 (via CBS Sports):
- Rory McIlroy +400
- Collin Morikawa +1400
- Xander Schauffele +1600
- Ludvig Aberg +1600
- Justin Thomas +1800
- Patrick Cantlay +2000
- Viktor Hovland +2800
- Tommy Fleetwood +2800
- Jordan Spieth +2800
- Russell Henley +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama +3000
- Corey Conners +3000
- Shane Lowry +3500
- Sepp Straka +4000
- Daniel Berger +4000
- Wyndham Clark +4500
- Sungjae Im +4500
- Robert MacIntyre +4500
- Maverick McNealy +4500
- Keegan Bradley +4500
- Sam Burns +5000
- Min Woo Lee +5000
- Jason Day +5000
- Taylor Pendrith +5500
- JJ Spaun +5500
- Denny McCarthy +5500
- Davis Thompson +5500
- Byeong Hun An +5500
- Tony Finau +6000
- Michael Kim +6000
- Keith Mitchell +6000
- Si Woo Kim +6500
- Justin Rose +6500
- Andrew Novak +6500
- Aaron Rai +6500
- Will Zalatoris +7000
- Brian Harman +7000
- Akshay Bhatia +7000
- J.T. Poston +7500
- Ben Griffin +7500
- Stephan Jaeger +9000
- Sam Stevens +9000
- Sahith Theegala +9000
- Max Homa +9000
- Harris English +9000
- Thomas Detry +10000
- Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
- Max Greyserman +10000
- Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
- Lucas Glover +10000
Did Tiger Woods ever win the Truist Championship?
The Truist Championship has been a part of the PGA Tour since 2003. David Toms won the inaugural event by defeating Robert Gamez. Tiger Woods won the tournament in 2007 by defeating Steve Stricker by two strokes.
Here is a quick recap of the past winners of the Truist Championship:
- 2024: Rory McIlroy
- 2023: Wyndham Clark
- 2022: Max Homa
- 2021: Rory McIlroy
- 2020: Canceled
- 2019: Max Homa
- 2018: Jason Day
- 2017: Brian Harman
- 2016: James Hahn
- 2015: Rory McIlroy
- 2014: J.B. Holmes
- 2013: Derek Ernst
- 2012: Rickie Fowler
- 2011: Lucas Glover
- 2010: Rory McIlroy
- 2009: Sean O’Hair
- 2008: Anthony Kim
- 2007: Tiger Woods
- 2006: Jim Furyk
- 2005: Vijay Singh
- 2004: Joey Sindelar
- 2003: David Toms