  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Is Tiger Woods playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Availability explored

Is Tiger Woods playing in the Truist Championship 2025? Availability explored

By Ankita Yadav
Modified May 06, 2025 14:02 GMT
TGL presented by SoFi: JUP v ATL - Source: Getty
Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

Tiger Woods is not playing at the 2025 Truist Championship. The American golfer is eligible to play on the PGA Tour; however, he underwent surgery in March 2025 and has thus been on a break for a while.

Ad

He was expected to play at the Masters, but the 15-time Major winner skipped the event. He has yet to play his first official tournament of the season on the Tour. Woods last played on the PGA Tour at The Open Championship 2024, where he played two rounds of 79 and 77 but missed the cut.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, the 2025 Truist Championship, which was previously called the Wells Fargo Championship, is scheduled from May 8 to 11 and will feature a stellar field.

Rory McIlroy will return to defend his title and is also one of the top favorites to win the event with odds of +400 (via CBS Sports). Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele, Ludvig Åberg and Justin Thomas are also playing this week.

Here are the odds of some top favorites for the Truist Championship 2025 (via CBS Sports):

Ad
  • Rory McIlroy +400
  • Collin Morikawa +1400
  • Xander Schauffele +1600
  • Ludvig Aberg +1600
  • Justin Thomas +1800
  • Patrick Cantlay +2000
  • Viktor Hovland +2800
  • Tommy Fleetwood +2800
  • Jordan Spieth +2800
  • Russell Henley +3000
  • Hideki Matsuyama +3000
  • Corey Conners +3000
  • Shane Lowry +3500
  • Sepp Straka +4000
  • Daniel Berger +4000
  • Wyndham Clark +4500
  • Sungjae Im +4500
  • Robert MacIntyre +4500
  • Maverick McNealy +4500
  • Keegan Bradley +4500
  • Sam Burns +5000
  • Min Woo Lee +5000
  • Jason Day +5000
  • Taylor Pendrith +5500
  • JJ Spaun +5500
  • Denny McCarthy +5500
  • Davis Thompson +5500
  • Byeong Hun An +5500
  • Tony Finau +6000
  • Michael Kim +6000
  • Keith Mitchell +6000
  • Si Woo Kim +6500
  • Justin Rose +6500
  • Andrew Novak +6500
  • Aaron Rai +6500
  • Will Zalatoris +7000
  • Brian Harman +7000
  • Akshay Bhatia +7000
  • J.T. Poston +7500
  • Ben Griffin +7500
  • Stephan Jaeger +9000
  • Sam Stevens +9000
  • Sahith Theegala +9000
  • Max Homa +9000
  • Harris English +9000
  • Thomas Detry +10000
  • Rasmus Hojgaard +10000
  • Max Greyserman +10000
  • Matt Fitzpatrick +10000
  • Lucas Glover +10000
Ad

Did Tiger Woods ever win the Truist Championship?

Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)
Tiger Woods (Image Source: Getty)

The Truist Championship has been a part of the PGA Tour since 2003. David Toms won the inaugural event by defeating Robert Gamez. Tiger Woods won the tournament in 2007 by defeating Steve Stricker by two strokes.

Ad

Here is a quick recap of the past winners of the Truist Championship:

  • 2024: Rory McIlroy
  • 2023: Wyndham Clark
  • 2022: Max Homa
  • 2021: Rory McIlroy
  • 2020: Canceled
  • 2019: Max Homa
  • 2018: Jason Day
  • 2017: Brian Harman
  • 2016: James Hahn
  • 2015: Rory McIlroy
  • 2014: J.B. Holmes
  • 2013: Derek Ernst
  • 2012: Rickie Fowler
  • 2011: Lucas Glover
  • 2010: Rory McIlroy
  • 2009: Sean O’Hair
  • 2008: Anthony Kim
  • 2007: Tiger Woods
  • 2006: Jim Furyk
  • 2005: Vijay Singh
  • 2004: Joey Sindelar
  • 2003: David Toms
About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.

She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Luke Koshi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications