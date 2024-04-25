Is Tiger Woods qualified for the 2024 US Open? Golfer's eligibility explored as son Charlie attempts qualification

Two weeks back, Tiger Woods made his 26th appearance in the Masters at the historic Augusta National Golf Club. He made the cut for a record 24th consecutive time at the venue.

However, Woods faltered in the third round and carded a dismal 82. He finished at T60 with a score of 16 over par. The golf legend's fans are now left wondering about Woods' potential participation in the upcoming 2024 US Open.

Tiger Woods has an unmatched dominance in the USGA championships. He has three U.S. Junior victories, three U.S. Amateur triumphs, and three U.S. Open wins. However, for the first time since the 1996 PGA Championship, Woods won't be exempted for a Major.

Tiger Woods won the Masters in 2019 and that exempted him from participating in the US Open from 2019-2023, five times. And, about 2024? Woods is not qualified.

After the car crash in February 2021, Tiger Woods hasn't been able to perform anywhere near his best. He is currently ranked 788th and looks like he won't be breaking into the top 60, one of the criteria to be exempted from the US Open. He also doesn't qualify for the following exemptions in order to qualify for the 2024 US Open:

Winners of the U.S. Open Championship in the last 10 years (2014-2023) Top 10 scorers from the 2023 U.S. Open Championship, including ties for 10th place Winner of the 2023 U.S. Senior Open Championship Amateur Champions including Champions of the 2023 U.S. Amateur, U.S. Junior Amateur, and U.S. Mid-Amateur Championships, along with the runner-up of the 2023 U.S. Amateur (must be an amateur) Winners of the Masters Tournament (2020-2024) Winners of the PGA Championship (2019-2024) Winners of the Open Championship (2019-2023) Winners of the Players Championship (2022-2024) Winner of the 2023 European Tour BMW PGA Championship Players eligible for the season-ending 2023 Tour Championship FedExCup Standings: Top five players in the 2023-24 FedExCup standings Points leader from the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour season Top two players from the 2023 DP World Tour Rankings and Race to Dubai Rankings U.S. Open Qualifiers: Top finishers from the 2024 DP World Tour U.S. Open Qualifying Series Winners of various amateur championships, including the 2023 Amateur Championship, Mark H. McCormack Medal, NCAA Division I Men’s Golf Championship, and Latin America Amateur Championship (must remain amateur) Top 60 point leaders from the current Official World Golf Ranking Special Exemptions: Entries selected by the USGA based on specific criteria

Tiger Woods' son Charlie attempts qualification in the US Open

The US Open is open to everyone if the golfer has a handicap of 0.4. Tiger Woods' son Charlie aims to participate in the event at Pinehurst Resort at the Donald Ross course from June 13 to 16, 2024.

Charlie Woods will be participating in the 18-hole qualifying event on Thursday, April 25, at Legacy Golf & Tennis Club in Port St. Lucie, Florida. From this, he can qualify for the 36-hole final qualifying round and eventually qualify for the US Open.

It is highly probable that if Tiger Woods wishes to participate in the US Open, he will receive a special exemption from the USGA. Several golfers like Ben Hogan and Phil Mickelson have received special exemptions for the US Open several times. Jack Nicklaus has been exempted a record eight times while Arnold Palmer has been exempted five times.