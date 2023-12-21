Is Tiger Woods signing with Grayson Clothiers? Analyzing the rumors and possibilities

If rumors are to be believed, Tiger Woods might have worn Nike for the last time, marking the end of his 27-year-old partnership with the apparel brand.

Last week, Tiger Woods and his son Charlie Woods competed at the PNC Championship. Tiger was seen sporting Nike clothes, including the iconic red polo on Sunday. Charlie, on the other hand, wore Greyson Clothiers' apparel.

Following the first round at Ritz Carlton Golf Club, Greyson Clothiers shared Charlie's photograph on their Instagram story. The story was reposted by the company's brand ambassador, Larry Fitzgerald, confirming the young golfer's deal with the apparel giants.

Prior to Charlie, Greyson already had deals with the likes of Justin Thomas, Erik Van Rooyen, Morgan Hoffman and LPGA star Alison Lee. According to several reports, Tiger Woods could be the next name to sign with Greyson Clothiers.

Earlier this month, the No Laying Up podcast was the first to predict the possibility of Woods splitting with Nike after the PNC Championship. No Laying Up podcast's co-host, Tron Carter, was quoted as saying via Oregon Live:

"I'm hearing some rumors that the PNC is his last tournament with Nike. We'll see what happens there. I heard similar things with other Nike athletes as well."

When the 47-year-old golfer was asked about the reports of the possible split, he refused to speak much.

"I'm still wearing their product," Woods responded, as per Sports Illustrated.

The rumors started last year when Tiger Woods was spotted wearing the Footy Joy shoes at the Masters Tournament, and he repeated wearing them at this year's tournament as well. When asked about the reason, he said they provided better comfort to his legs, which were severely affected by the car accident in 2021.

Woods was quoted as saying, via the New Zealand Herald:

"I have very limited mobility now. Just with the rods and plates and screws that are in my leg, I needed something different, something that allowed me to be more stable. That’s what I’ve gone to."

Tiger Woods' relationship with Nike goes back to 1996, when he hadn't even debuted as a professional. Since then, they have been synonymous with each other, and the golfer played a huge role in Nike's success in the golf apparel business.

Their deal was initially worth $40 million in 1996, which shot up to $100 million in 2001, thanks to Tiger's immense success. In 2013, he renewed the contract for $200 million.

How did Tiger Woods perform in 2023?

Tiger Woods didn't play much in the last two seasons due to the injuries he sustained in a car accident in 2021. This season, he could only play in two official events on the PGA Tour.

Woods made his first start of the year at the Genesis Invitational, which was his first non-Major appearance in two years. He was successful in making the cut and finished T45 at 1-under.

Woods then competed at the Masters and successfully made the cut for the 23rd consecutive time. However, he pulled out on the final day due to his leg injury.

Tiger Woods underwent subtalar fusion surgery in April and remained out of action for eight months. Last month, he returned to the golf course at the Hero World Challenge, where he finished 18th. The PNC Championship was his last start of the year.