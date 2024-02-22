Is Tiger Woods’ son Charlie Woods wearing father's brand Sun Day Red at the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier?

Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods is at Lost Lake Golf Club in Florida looking to qualify for his first PGA Tour tournament, the Cognizant Classic. Charlie was the first player to arrive at the practice range and he did so wearing a very different outfit than his father.

Tiger Woods' son wasn't wearing his father's newly launched brand Sun Day Red. Bartusrol Sports reporter Dan Rapaport reported that Charlie Woods is wearing Greyson Clothier and a Titleist cap. This is what Rapaport posted on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account:

"No Sun Day Red (he’s in Greyson) and, more surprisingly, a Titleist hat. Tiger wants Charlie to be his own person/player."

However, other images circulating in the networks show that Charlie did wear Sun Day Red gloves during his round.

This is not the first time Charlie Woods has been seen at tournaments wearing Greyson Clothier. He also wore clothes of that brand at the 2023 PNC Championship, where he played with his father Tiger Woods.

Greyson Clothiers is a well-known golf clothing brand, which sponsors, among others, Justin Thomas.

Tiger Woods ended his sponsorship relationship with Nike after 27 years. During the week of the Genesis Invitational, Woods launched the SAun Day Red brand, which he will be wearing from now on.

Sun Day Red is a collaboration with TaylorMade. The logo is a tiger made up of 15 seams, one for each of the majors Woods has won.

Charlie Woods at the Cognizant Classic pre-qualifier

The tournament Charlie played was the pre-qualifier for the Cognizant Classic. It is the first of two stages required for non-exempt players to play in the Palm Beach event.

Charlie needed to finish in the Top 5 plus ties to be eligible to play in the Monday Qualifying of the Cognizant Classic. In this new instance, he needed to finish in the Top 4 to earn a spot in the field of the event to be played next week.

The pre-qualifier was played over 18 holes in stroke play format and its field consisted of 119 players. The youngest Woods signed a card of 16 over 86 and was out of contention to advance to the Monday Qualifier.

Charlie had no birdies, with four bogeys, two double bogeys and a 12 on the par-4 7th hole.